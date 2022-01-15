HIGH POINT — The High Point University women’s basketball team went stagnant on offense and defense after a strong start and fell to Big South Conference rival Campbell 58-50 in the Qubein Center on Saturday.
After hitting 7 of 12 field goal attempts and leading by 10 after a solid first quarter, the Panthers made just 12 of 43 (27.9 percent) the rest of the way against a Campbell defense that entered the game having allowed 49.6 points per game (sixth best in the nation).
On defense, the Panthers (4-10, 1-2 Big South) committed 16 fouls in the second half, resulting in the Camels (10-3, 4-0) shooting 25 free throws, of which they hit 13.
“That was a battle,” HPU head coach Chelsea Banbury said. “We had a pretty good first quarter and Campbell really responded. They kept fighting and we had a few stretches where we weren’t scoring and converting on the offensive end.
“The end of the second quarter came back to bite us. They went on a 9-0 run which ended up killing us. And for us, it was mental breakdowns. For 15 minutes, we played really good basketball, and now we’ve got to figure out how to put 40 together.”
HPU led by as many as 12 after its first basket of the second quarter completed a 10-0 run. The Panthers led by 10 with just over a minute left in the first half when Camel guard Luana Serranho had a hand in seven straight points that sparked the Camels’ comeback.
Serranho, who scored 17 points, started it with a layup, drove for another bucket after a steal and then came up with a steal and fed the ball to Randria Anderson for a layup. The run reached 9-0 and HPU’s lead dwindled to 30-29 when former Ragsdale standout Leah Price scored the opening bucket of the second half.
“That run killed us,” Banbury said. “(Serranho) came in and we had some breakdowns, and then she made plays on defense and got them wide-open layups. And that’s something we said we didn’t want to give up.”
Serranho also finished with five assists and three rebounds. Taya Bolden, who scored from mostly close range, led the Camels with 20 points and pulled down 14 rebounds. Brittany Staves added 11 points.
“She definitely gave them a spark,” Banbury said of Serranho. “She sat out some of the first quarter with two fouls and we took advantage. She had a great game. She makes them better.”
HPU last led at 38-36 with just over two minutes left in the third quarter. Campbell scored the last nine points of the period and first one of the fourth to go up 46-38. The Camels’ lead peaked at 54-42 as HPU scored just five points over 10:19 of playing time.
“They guarded us in a variety of ways but we also stopped moving like we did in the first half,” Banbury said. “The first quarter we were defending, we were rebounding and we were guarding without fouling. They shot an outrageous number of free throws in the second half. We wanted to score in transition on them and it’s hard to score in transition when you are not getting stops and they are able to set their defense.”
“We try to emphasize to guard without fouling,” Banbury said. “Some of them were cheap fouls and maybe that foul doesn’t result in free throws but at some point it does. Sometimes it’s mental breakdowns like putting two hands on someone when we know where they want to go. Those hurt and we had some people in early foul trouble. And like I said, you can’t score in transition if they’re shooting free throws and get to set their defense.”
Jenson Edwards led the Panthers with 12 points but hit just 5 of 13 shots. Cydney Johnson, Callie Scheier, NakyahTerrell and Jaden Wrightsell added eight apiece.
High Point is scheduled for a return to action Tuesday at UNC Asheville.
