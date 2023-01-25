HIGH POINT — In a game dominated by defense, High Point couldn’t make stops during a crucial stretch and fell to Campbell 72-64 in Big South men’s basketball Wednesday in the Qubein Center.
HPU led 51-49 before the Camels hit five straight shots in a six-possession stretch as they went on a 12-2 run and took a 61-53 lead with 2:55 left in the game. After the Panthers hit two free throws, the Camels converted a three-pointer for a 64-55 lead and then hit 7 of 8 free throws in staying six or more ahead.
Before the run, Campbell made just 7 of 18 shots in the first 12:40 of the second half.
Anthony Dell’Oroseo, who scored 18, hit a 3 that put the Camels ahead 52-51 with the eighth and final lead change of the game. Juan Renya canned a baseline jumper and Ricky Clemons, who also scored 18, hit another 3. After Zach Austin, who led HPU with 18 points, drove for a layup and Jaden House missed two free throws, Jay Pal drove for two consecutive layups as part of his 15 points and put the Camels up eight.
“We had defensive breakdowns, I think,” HPU coach G.G. Smith said. “Last two games, we’ve given up 40 or more points in the paint. We’re giving up too many layups. I know we’re not a great defensive team. We’ve got to get better in the post.”
With a second straight loss, the Panthers dropped to 10-11 and 2-7 at the halfway mark of league play.
“We have to find a way to win,” Smith said. “Being 2-7 is not where we want to be, but we’re still only two games out of fifth place. But we’ve won 2 of our last 4. So now we go to Gardner-Webb and we haven’t gotten a road win in the league. We’re worried about our guys’ mental state to be honest with you, This one really hurt.”
Campbell (9-12, 4-5) hit 13 of 24 shots in the second half, including 4 of 8 from 3 after missing all 10 of its 3-point attempts in the first half. HPU hit 24 of 59 shots for the game.
Bryson Childress and Ahmard Harvey added 12 points each for the Panthers, who made 7 of 10 free throws while Campbell was 18 of 25. Austin had nine rebounds and Harvey eight as the Panthers had a 39-30 advantage on the board.
Campbell also scored 13 points off 13 HPU turnovers.
“We’ve got to play smarter,” Smith said. “We’ve got to play tougher.”
All of Childress’ points came on four 3-pointers in the first half. He hit the first three as HPU scored on four straight possessions in putting together a 11-2 run for a 16-7 lead that was its biggest.
Campbell chipped away, went on a 13-3 run in taking the lead 28-26, and was in front 30-28 at the half.
Childress, who is the nephew of a Campbell basketball Hall of Famer, started in place of Bryant Randleman, who is sidelined by a finger injury. Childerss played 34 minutes.
“He got us going, but didn’t score the rest of the game,” Smith said. “He had some looks in the second half that were pretty wide open, and I thought he was going to make a couple but he didn’t. I don’t know if that was fatigue. He played almost 35 minutes at that point, so maybe I should have rested him a couple of more minutes. But he plays hard, he battles, and he wanted to stay in there.”
