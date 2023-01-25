HPTSPTS-01-26-23 HPU MEN.jpg

High Point University’s Bryson Childress goes up for a three-pointer and scores as Campbell University’s Anthony Dell’Orso, left, reaches to defend during Wednesday’s game at the Qubein Center.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — In a game dominated by defense, High Point couldn’t make stops during a crucial stretch and fell to Campbell 72-64 in Big South men’s basketball Wednesday in the Qubein Center.

HPU led 51-49 before the Camels hit five straight shots in a six-possession stretch as they went on a 12-2 run and took a 61-53 lead with 2:55 left in the game. After the Panthers hit two free throws, the Camels converted a three-pointer for a 64-55 lead and then hit 7 of 8 free throws in staying six or more ahead.

