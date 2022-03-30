HIGH POINT — Campbell accomplished Wednesday what no other Big South women’s lacrosse team has done in the past four seasons of conference play.
The Camels were able to celebrate a victory over High Point University.
Campbell dominated from the end of the first half through two-thirds of the third quarter in building a five-goal lead and defeated the Panthers 17-14 at Vert Stadium, ending HPU’s run of consecutive conference victories in regular-season and tournament games at 34.
The Panthers had not lost to a conference foe since falling to Winthrop in the 2016 conference tournament championship game. HPU went undefeated in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021. No league games were played in 2020 because of COVID.
“Credit to Campbell for coming in and executing for 60 minutes,” HPU head coach Lyndsey Boswell said. “We lacked execution in our game plan, and as long as that happens right now, we will not find the results we are after.”
HPU (1-8, 0-1) never led by more than a goal. The Panthers fought from three goals down in the second quarter with three straight to go up 7-6. Campbell went ahead with two goals in the last 10 seconds of the second quarter, the first one of the seven goals scored by Sam Bsichoff and the other as Mega Matthews fired a shot that just beat the buzzer.
The Camels (4-4, 1-0) never trailed again. They rode the momentum of the first-half finish to dominate possession and slice through the HPU defense on the way to scoring the first four goals of the second half. Bischoff notched two of the goals, Matthews had one and Olivia Ohlmann provided the last on a free-position shot with 5:46 left in the third period.
HPU managed to cut the deficit down to as little as two at 16-14 when Abby Hormes sliced through the Camels defense and scored from just in front of the cage with 7:33 to play.
Campbell pushed the margin to three when Rasa Welsh took a pass from Bischoff and scored with 4:56 left. The Panthers had their chances the rest of the way but came up empty, hurt by turnovers in scoring position close to the cage and saves by Campbell goalie Emma Strickland, who made 12 stops.
Hormones, Nicole Pugh and Pia Cavallaro all had hat tricks for the Panthers. Mena Loescher and Mandy Brockamp added two each, and Kay Rosselli had one.
Emma Genovese and Loescher dished two assists each. Hormes, Nicole Pugh and Kay Rosselli each had one.
Welch had a hat trick for the Camels, Matthews and Ohlmann had two goals.
HPU took more shots (36-33) but Campbell held the advantage in ground balls (48-44) and draw controls (18-16). The Camels cleared the ball 21 times in 24 opportunities while HPU was 17 of 23.
“Our team has been tested this season, and I’m hopeful we will answer back over the next few weeks,” Boswell said. “I have so much love for this group of girls, and I am so focused on finding answers with them.”
The Panthers return to action at Wofford on Saturday.
