BUIES CREEK — Campbell pulled away near the end and defeated High Point University 82-66 in Big South men’s basketball at Gore Arena on Wednesday.
Bryson Childress led the Panthers with 20 points, hitting 5 of 10 shots from 3-point range. Zack Austin and Jaden House added12 with Abdoulaye Thiam notching 11.
Continuing a trend in Big South games, the Panthers gave up 38 points in the paint. The Camels hit 30 of 51 shots, led by Anthony Dell’Oro scoring on 26 on 11 of 14 shooting. Jay Pal added 14 and Ricky Clemons had 12.
With a 10th loss in 11 road games, HPU fell to 11-14 and 3-10 in Big South play. Campbell improved to 6-7 and 11-14.
The teams traded the lead for most of the first half, with HPU enjoying its biggest advantage of six twice, the last time at 23-17. Campbell scored nine in a row and after HPU hit a 3 for a 26-26 tie, the Camels tallied the last five points of the first half then opened the second half on an 18-7 run for a 49-33 lead.
HPU rallied and got as close as five at 66-61 when Childress hit a 3 with just over four minutes left. The Panthers stayed within striking distance until Campbell closed the game with a 12-2 run over the last 2:42.
HPU plays host to Longwood on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.