HPU logo2

HIGH POINT — On the verge of pulling off a match-winning rally from two sets down, the High Point University volleyball team instead fell short against Big South nemesis Campbell on Thursday in the Millis Center.

In the deciding set, HPU led 13-10, fell behind, staved off three match points, couldn’t capitalize when it had one of its own, then lost three of the last four points as the Camels took the battle for sole possession of first place in the conference, 25-16, 25-22, 17-25, 15-25, 21-19.

Trending Videos