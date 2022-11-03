HIGH POINT — On the verge of pulling off a match-winning rally from two sets down, the High Point University volleyball team instead fell short against Big South nemesis Campbell on Thursday in the Millis Center.
In the deciding set, HPU led 13-10, fell behind, staved off three match points, couldn’t capitalize when it had one of its own, then lost three of the last four points as the Camels took the battle for sole possession of first place in the conference, 25-16, 25-22, 17-25, 15-25, 21-19.
“We had some mishaps in the first two and made some adjustments,” HPU outside hitter and leading offensive threat Sydney Palazzolo said. “We got it on the crunch line, which was good for us. We just fell short. We have to clean up our errors and if we make errors, they have to be aggressive ones, not the silly ones.”
Campbell, 16-9 overall, improved to 12-1 in the conference and is in control of the race of the league tournament’s No. 1 seed as HPU dropped to 18-9 and 11-2 in the league, with both losses to the Camels and three matches remaining in the regular season. HPU also lost to Campbell in five sets at Campbell.
Palazzolo led the Panthers with 25 kills and she and Jenny Wessling had 19 digs. Dylan Maberry added 14 kills and Maria Miggns had nine. Ally Van Eekeren had 40 assists and also hustled for 15 digs.
In the final set, HPU turned an 8-8 tie into a 13-10 lead in a stretch that included three kills from Palazzolo, a block and a Campbell attack error. The Camels won five of the next six points, forcing a tie when Maberry slipped on a kill attempt and reaching match point on a service ace. HPU staved off defeat at 16-15 on a block and 17-16 on a service error.
Palazzolo then delivered a kill that put the Panthers ahead for the last time at 18-17. Two tips over HPU’s net defense put Campbell up one. Palazzolo forced one last tie with a kill and had an opening to put HPU ahead when she slammed another spike. But it just missed landing inbounds and the Camels scored the game-winner on another tip at the net.
“Our serving could have been more aggressive and we just made little errors,” Palazzolo said. “We just have to work harder at practice.”
Palazzolo knew that her swing on the next-to-last point wasn’t going to land inbounds.
“No, it came off my hand wrong,” Palazzolo said. “That’s something I’ve been struggling with recently, working with that deep line shot. I’ve got to work on those errors in practice as well.”
HPU was outplayed in the first set but started making adjustments to avoid the Camels’ blockers. The Panthers dominated the third and in the fourth, opened up a six-point lead at 15-9 with a stretch that included two kills by Palazzolo and three straight blocks at the net.
The Panthers play host to Radford today at 6 p.m.
