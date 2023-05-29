HIGH POINT — Campbell got its bats working late and secured another Big South baseball championship Saturday.

Right fielder Lawson Harrill and catcher Grant Knipp hit back-to-back homers in the eighth as the Camels rallied past USC Upstate 3-2 in the title game at Truist Point stadium. It is the fourth Big South championship in the last five tournaments for Campbell, which will become a member of the Colonial Athletic Conference on July 1.

