HIGH POINT — Campbell got its bats working late and secured another Big South baseball championship Saturday.
Right fielder Lawson Harrill and catcher Grant Knipp hit back-to-back homers in the eighth as the Camels rallied past USC Upstate 3-2 in the title game at Truist Point stadium. It is the fourth Big South championship in the last five tournaments for Campbell, which will become a member of the Colonial Athletic Conference on July 1.
Harrill, who came into the game batting .364 and went 3 for 3, tied the score with a deep drive to right. Knipp, who was named tournament MVP, followed with a line drive that narrowly cleared the left field wall.
As the tournament champion, the nationally-ranked Camels (44-13) automatically qualify for the NCAA tournament.
In the ninth, Adam Grob provided USC Upstate (38-22) a runner in scoring position when he laced a one-out double. That was the extent of the threat as Camels reliever Aaron Rund capped five scoreless innings of work when he forced a popout to second and flyout to center
Spartan reliever Trent Hodgdon, who worked a perfect seventh, surrendered the homers in the eighth and took the loss.
Before the eighth, Campbell was dormant on offense except for the sixth when it scored a run on a single and three walks before Spartans starter Jake Cubbler got out of the jam when Jarrod Belbin flied to center. Cubbler allowed four hits, walked five and struck out two.
Upstate opened the scoring in the first when Grant Sherrod tripled off the wall in the right field corner and scored on Jace Rinehart’s single.
The Spartans mustered their other run in the fourth without a hit. Easton Cullison walked, stole second, went to third on a groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly.
Campbell starter Chance Daquilla allowed both runs and four hits, had three strikeouts and walked three.
