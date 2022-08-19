HIGH POINT — The legendary crew from the University of Cambridge in England headlines the entries for the 2022 High Point Rowing festival set for Oct. 2 on Oak Hollow Lake.
Up to 800 rowers are expected for the rowing festival, with races scheduled in youth, collegiate and adult (Masters) boat classes.
Cambridge will race crews from Duke and the University of North Carolina for the Lenny Peters Cup. Cambridge’s women’s team is regarded as one of the best in Europe.
The Cambridge men’s team dates to 1828, the year that its annual races against Oxford University began. A women’s team club was added in the 1920s and lightweight teams were formed in 1974 and 1984.
All of the teams were merged into one club in 2020. The club’s primary goal is to beat Oxford each year, according to its website.
“Having the honor of hosting Cambridge for a race with Duke and Carolina is an extraordinary opportunity to showcase the sport and put an international spotlight on the city,” race director Gene Kininmonth said.
Crews will start near the Skeet Club Road Bridge and race out to the center of Oak Hollow Lake, where they will make a 180-degree turn around a giant inflatable duck back to the main channel before turning toward the finish line at Festival Park.
The annual rowing festival is organized by Triad United Rowing Association (formerly High Point Rowing Club) and has grown each year since its inception in 2014.
The regatta will be open to the general public and admission is free.
