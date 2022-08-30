HIGH POINT — More experienced Calvary Day dominated from the start and defeated High Point Christian 5-0 in the Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference 3A opener for both schools on a rainy Tuesday at Correll-Morris Field.
“They’re more experienced and older, and we’re sophomore and freshman heavy,” HPCA coach Austin Beck said. “It showed. We battled pretty well. We made four critical mistakes that led to goals. Good teams, older teams, seasoned teams make you pay for them. That’s what happened tonight.”
HPCA played well on defense for the most part and keeper Connor Bullard made several saves, some of them stops on point-blank shots. But, the hosts repeatedly turned the ball over trying to clear, allowing Calvary to stay on the attack constantly, which eventually took its toll.
“The defending was great,” Beck said. “Connor was fantastic in goal. We had guys dropping in, saving the ball off the line. We were working hard to get pressure. But as we went forward we made a couple of passes and turned it over. When you are defending for that long, you get more tired and you are prone to make more mistakes. That’s what happened as the game went on.”
Calvary got on the board in the eighth minute on a shot from close range. HPCA held the visitors scoreless for the remainder of the half as rain eventually swept in.
Bullard was shaken up in the first minute of the second but stayed in the game and made four key stops in the next four minutes. Calvary finally tallied again on a right-side header off a crossing pass in the 55th minute.
The visitors made it 3-0 in the 65th minute on a shot from the right side set up by a drive in the open field. Calvary added a score on another right-side shot a little later and got its final goal on a rebound after two saves in the 76th minute.
The rain continued to the end of the match and kept falling as the sun started shining again.
“We didn’t do ourselves any favors,” Beck said. “We struggled to keep our heads up and complete passes. Some of that was youth and kudos to them for the pressure they were putting us under. That’s a product of experience but at the same time, we didn’t help ourselves. When you turn it over and over, the other team is going to have more possessions and make you pay for it.”
Calvary improved to 5-2. HPCA dropped to 2-4 and plays host to Winston-Salem Christian today.
All of HPCA’s matches have been decided by three goals or more.
“We’ve been up and down,” Beck said. “We’ve won by several goals or lost by several goals. It’s a product of our youth and trying to find out about ourselves. We’ve played around with guys in different places. It’s typical of early season with a young team. But what we were telling the guys at the end is now we have to learn from our mistakes and build off the momentum we’re getting off good defending or good buildup play, whatever it is.
“As a young team, you’ve got to build that confidence going forward. At times we played with Calvary so how do we build on that and make it a close game when we go over there.”
