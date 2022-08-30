HPTSPTS-08-31-22 SOCCER.jpg

High Point Christian Academy’s Brady Hepner, left, goes on the attack as Calvary Day’s Echo Htoo moves in on defense during Tuesday’s game at the High Point Athletic Complex.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — More experienced Calvary Day dominated from the start and defeated High Point Christian 5-0 in the Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference 3A opener for both schools on a rainy Tuesday at Correll-Morris Field.

“They’re more experienced and older, and we’re sophomore and freshman heavy,” HPCA coach Austin Beck said. “It showed. We battled pretty well. We made four critical mistakes that led to goals. Good teams, older teams, seasoned teams make you pay for them. That’s what happened tonight.”

