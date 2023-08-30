WALDORF, Md. — The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs unleashed an 18-hit attack and topped the High Point Rockers 9-1 on Wednesday night at Regency Furniture Stadium.

High Point centerfielder D.J. Burt had his streak of 60 consecutive games reaching base snapped.Burt had a pair of flyouts, reached on a fielder’s choice and struck out in his final at-bat in the eighth inning. The fielder’s choice does not count as reaching base as it resulted in a force out.