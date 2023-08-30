WALDORF, Md. — The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs unleashed an 18-hit attack and topped the High Point Rockers 9-1 on Wednesday night at Regency Furniture Stadium.
High Point centerfielder D.J. Burt had his streak of 60 consecutive games reaching base snapped.Burt had a pair of flyouts, reached on a fielder’s choice and struck out in his final at-bat in the eighth inning. The fielder’s choice does not count as reaching base as it resulted in a force out.
The Rockers are now 28-15 in the second half in the Atlantic League’s South Division and tied for first place with Gastonia which was rained out on Wednesday night.
Ryan Grotjohn scored High Point’s run when Blue Crab starter Spencer Johnson was called for a balk when he stumbled trying to throw a pitch and fell to the ground.
High Point starting pitcher Jheyson Manzueta took the loss. He left after five innings having allowed nine hits, three runs and three walks while striking out seven.\
Bryce Hensley came on in the sixth and allowed five runs on a pair of two-run singles and one one-run single. The Blue Crabs led 8-1 after six and then extended the lead to 9-1 with a run off Kyle Halbohn in the seventh.
Johnston went seven innings in picking up the win as he held the Rockers to five hits while striking out five and not issuing a walk. Jacques Pucheu hurled the final two innings, allowing just one hit.
Grotjohn had three hits on the night for the Rockers including a two-out triple in the ninth.
In Tuesday’s game, High Point held on for a 7-6 victory after leading 7-1.
Southern Maryland closed to within one by scoring five runs in the eighth and loaded the bases in the ninth before Rockers reliever Jameson McGrane ended the game by striking out Alex Crosby on a 3-2 pitch.
High Point broke a 1-1 in the sixth when D.J. Burt scored on a groundout. The Rockers added five in the seventh. Emmanuel Tapia walked and scored on a double by Michael Martinez. Long Jr. then singled to plate Martinez to make it 4-1. Lon, Jr. moved to second on a wild pitch as Ben Aklinski drew a walk to put runners at first and second. The Blue Crabs went to the bullpen and former High Point University pitcher Andre Scrubb came on and immediately allowed a three-run homer to Wiel, his 26th of the year.
Winning pitcher Leibrandt left after six innings with a 2-1 lead, having allowed just three hits and one run while walking one and striking out eight.
