HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian stayed within reach for three quarters. But a big fourth quarter helped lift The Burlington School to a 92-74 win in boys basketball Tuesday at Wesleyan.
In the girls game, a nine-point run midway through the fourth quarter gave The Burlington School enough of an edge in a close game to beat Wesleyan 61-55.
“We did a good job mixing the defenses,” Trojans boys coach CJ Lee said. “I thought the offensive game plan was there. We left some points on the board at the foul line, and that can be somewhat deflating.
“But some of our turnovers for run-outs for them were ultimately the difference, because they were able to get the separation. And credit to them for making some critical 3-point shots to extend their lead in that second half.”
Cameron Parker scored 21 points to lead Wesleyan (9-16), which trailed by seven late in the second but closed the gap to 37-34 at halftime. Jefferson McLamb added 18 points while Luke Grace followed with 15 points.
The Trojans were still within two inside the final minute of the third and trailed by just five in the opening minute of the fourth against the Spartans (24-6), ranked No. 34 nationally by MaxPreps and No. 6 overall in the state.
But The Burlington School, which was led by Zion Walker with 20 points, scored 15 straight points to lead by 18 with five minutes left. Wesleyan tried to rally, getting within 13 with 4 1/2 minutes left, but the Spartans closed out the win.
Their lead hit 21 twice inside the final two minutes.
“That’s been the game for us all year,” Lee said. “Leads cannot balloon on you at this level versus these quality teams. They’re well-coached and they’re going to play hard.
“But when teams start to get separation on you, then they’re able to feel comfortable. So, a guy who’s probably shooting 33% is going to shoot 50% because he just had a good play, a wide-open layup.
“Now he’s feeling good, so he can hit the jump shot. That’s where those close plays kind of compound on you.”
After traveling to North Raleigh Christian on Thursday, Wesleyan will begin the playoffs next week.
“We’re better than the record shows,” Lee said. “I’m proud of my guys. They’ve battled through some very difficult circumstances — injuries, COVID, sickness. All those things have been at play.
“So, I’m hoping we can find smooth air at the end of the year. You don’t want to be a dangerous team in November and December and January. You want to be a dangerous team in February. And I think we can be.”
GIRLS GAME
Taylor Hawley scored 17 points while Lily Pereira chipped in 10 points for Wesleyan (16-5), which won the teams’ previous meeting 55-50 on Jan. 27. Ashley Browne added nine points.
“Obviously we didn’t play quite good enough,” Trojans coach Daniel McRae said with a smile. “We beat them by five the last time we played here, and they’re a tough team and their guards are phenomenal.
“I’m sure they came in feeling a little hungrier. They came out ready to play tonight — and I thought we did too. They just made a couple plays — not even down the stretch. There were plays in the first half I thought were pivotal.”
Wesleyan, ranked No. 34 in the state overall and No. 5 among NCISAA 4A teams, led by three points three minutes into the fourth. But The Burlington School (16-7) answered with a 3-pointer to spark a 9-0 run.
That gave the Spartans, ranked No. 60 in the state overall and No. 1 among NCISAA 2A teams, a 52-46 lead with 2:39 left in the game — thanks in large part to a pair of steals. The Trojans clawed within two, but the Spartans answered.
The Burlington School, which was led by Amiyah Ware with 23 points, scored on its final five possessions to push its lead back out.
“It was like last game — nobody could stop anybody,” Coach McRae said. “They just made a few more plays than we did.”
Following Thursday’s game at NRCA, which will help determine playoffs seedings, Wesleyan will look to make a strong playoff run.
“Our season’s not over — we still have a lot of basketball in us,” Coach McRae said. “I’m confident we’ll continue to play well. We’ll put this behind us and have a great day of practice tomorrow.”
mlindsay@hpenews.com
