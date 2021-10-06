TRINITY — Trinity has been focusing on a few things in practice, and it paid dividends.
The Bulldogs took the lead midway through the first half, then tacked on a couple insurance goals late in the match to beat archrival Wheatmore 3-0 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference boys soccer Wednesday at Wheatmore.
“We worked on a lot of simple stuff yesterday, and it paid off tonight,” Trinity coach Mike Sink said. “That’s all we worked on — the simple things. Because that’s what was killing us.
“We stayed with what we were working on. I just bragged on them — they stayed with it. Every once in a while they go back to some bad habits. But they stayed with what we worked on, and I was pleased with that.”
Jonathan Hill, Moises Ventura and Cooper Pollock each had a goal for the Bulldogs (7-5 overall, 4-2 conference), who moved a game and a half clear of the Warriors for third place in the conference. Diego Torres had two assists.
“We played very well,” said Pollock, a junior defender. “We passed the ball like we needed to, and we executed all of our chances.”
Trinity, who won the teams’ earlier meeting 1-0 on Sept. 13, took the lead in the 12th minute. Hill won the ball along the left side, stepped and lofted a long, high mid-range shot over the goalkeeper. That 1-0 lead held into halftime.
The Bulldogs, still hanging onto a tenuous advantage, padded their lead in the 69th minute when the ball on the left side came out to Ventura, who launched another long, high shot over the goalkeeper.
Pollock tacked on the final goal in the 72nd minute when Trinity sent a ball across to the far post. The Wheatmore defender couldn’t clear away the ball, and Pollock capitalized from close range.
“We started passing the ball, making runs more,” Pollock said of the second half. “We started winning the ball in the air, stepping to the ball and just winning the ball first.
“It felt very good. We should’ve beat them by more the first time,” he said with a smile, “and we finally executed more of our chances. So, we put three on the board this time instead of just one.”
The Warriors were disappointed with the result but not with how they played, coach Rick Maness said. The long goal early wasn’t a particularly egregious breakdown, and Wheatmore had a handful of looks at tying late into the match.
“I think we played the best that we could play,” Maness said. “I have to congratulate Trinity — they made some changes from the first time we played them. It’s just hard to beat speed and size. But I was really proud of my back four. We really hang them out.
“We have a freshman on one side, and I was really happy with the way he played. And I saw one of my sophomores in the middle wake up and do some good things that I hadn’t seen. We just couldn’t finish. We’d hit the ball, and their goalie’s good. And we just couldn’t get into the box and get a good hit.
“It’s a disappointer. But we’re coming out healthy. We just have to be on our top game to beat them.”
Wheatmore, which had won four of its previous six matches in a stretch of improved play, look to regroup as it heads into the final three weeks of the regular season.
“I’m happy with the direction that we’re going — that I can’t complain about,” Maness said. “Some teams we just can’t match up against. Like I said, speed and size. And it’s hard to beat that,” he said with a laugh. But, like I said, we’re heading in the right direction.
“I’ve got some youth out there. So, we’ll lose one senior — and Jagur (Williams) will be hard to replace. He gave me all he had tonight. We have a bunch of diamonds in the rough, and if they just stick with us. And we’ll keep growing — that’s what is fun about this.”
Logan May made eight saves in goal for the Bulldogs, who outshot the Warriors 18-12 for the match. Nick Galloway also made eight saves for Wheatmore.
Trinity plays again Monday at home against Southwestern Randolph, while the Warriors play Tuesday at Randleman.
