Thomasville’s Kevin Robinson carries the ball for a touchdown as Elkin’s Rhet Pardue reaches to tackle during Friday’s playoff game at Cushwa Stadium.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

THOMASVILLE — The lights came on at Cushwa Stadium on Friday for the first round of the NCHSAA 1-A playoffs, but Thomasville football turned them off early for the Buckin’ Elks of Elkin in a 55-7 rout.

At halftime, the Bulldogs led 34-0 and left no doubt from the outset where they would be next Friday for the second round. A pair of first-quarter touchdown runs by Kevin Robinson set the tone for Thomasville, the No. 3 seed in the 1-A Western Region.

