THOMASVILLE — The lights came on at Cushwa Stadium on Friday for the first round of the NCHSAA 1-A playoffs, but Thomasville football turned them off early for the Buckin’ Elks of Elkin in a 55-7 rout.
At halftime, the Bulldogs led 34-0 and left no doubt from the outset where they would be next Friday for the second round. A pair of first-quarter touchdown runs by Kevin Robinson set the tone for Thomasville, the No. 3 seed in the 1-A Western Region.
Shamon Smith made two trips of his own to pay dirt in the first half, Robinson returned to the end zone in the second quarter and the starters were out of the game by the end of the third quarter. In a contest that also featured five first-half takeaways by the Bulldog defense, the home team flexed its enormous potential.
“I thought we were ready to play,” Thomasville coach Kevin Gillespie said. “When things are happening easily, they have a tendency to kind of let up. They were doing some of that. I challenged them at halftime, and I thought they did a good job of coming out and trying to keep their foot down.”
Keshawn Carpenter led defensive and special teams units that consistently gave their offense the ball on the plus side of midfield. Carpenter recorded one of four interceptions by four different Bulldog defenders and also added a kickoff return for a touchdown.
The defense surrendered just 36 yards on the night, and the Elks’ only score came on a pick-six late in the third quarter after starting quarterback Janhri Luckey was resting on the sideline. It was a dominant effort in all three phases, and Gillespie expressed optimism at how his team responded to possessing a 34-point lead at the break.
Carpenter’s kickoff return for a touchdown came on the opening play of the third quarter.
“In the second half, I thought our starters that were in played hard early,” Gillespie said. “We started the second half with a big kickoff return, we blocked it up pretty good, and he hit the gas. So we did some good things.”
Robinson finished with a team-high 138 yards rushing and those three touchdowns. Smith added 90 and his two scores, and Luckey turned in 47 on just three carries that included a 27-yard scoring run in the third quarter.
Thomasville (10-1) will host the winner of Swain County and Winston-Salem Prep. At press deadline, Swain reportedly led 26-8 late in the fourth quarter.
“It’s going to get tougher each week,” Gillespie said. “The first thing is, we’ve gotta take care of business, whoever it is. Should we win, no matter who it is, then we’ll be playing here again in the third round, which is nice. That’s a testament to our team and the season that we’ve had to be able to get that seed, where last season we didn’t. We had a lower seed, so we had to go on the road.
“You’ve gotta win, though. You’ve got to win to stay in.”
NOTES
Elkin had an 83-yard kickoff return for touchdown called back in the final minute of the first quarter due to a holding penalty.
Charles Norman came on in relief of Janhri Luckey at quarterback, adding a 43-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
