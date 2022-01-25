TRINITY — Trinity regrouped down the stretch to come away with a big win.
The Bulldogs, after watching their double-digit lead in the first half turn into a deficit in the second, turned the tide back their way late to beat rival Wheatmore 54-46 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference boys basketball in front of a large crowd Tuesday at Wheatmore.
“I thought we played with a lot of poise after (falling behind),” Trinity coach Tim Kelly said. “It was a very physical game, and we were able to make some plays and make a little run there at the end. We’ll take it,” he said with a smile.
“We hit some free throws. And I thought the shot of the night was Campbell’s 3. To be honest, when he spotted up, I’m hollering, ‘No,’ and he swished it. Everyone’s had that happen. But that was huge — that was a big-time 3.
“We didn’t play perfect, but we played well enough when we needed to.”
Dominic Payne scored 16 points to lead the Bulldogs (14-4 overall, 5-3 conference), who are alone in third place in the conference behind Providence Grove and Uwharrie Charter with one loss each.
Dylan Hodges and Trace Moffitt each added 10 points as the teams were tied 42-42 with 4:32 left in the game. Trinity led by one when Brandon Campbell knocked down a 3-pointer from the right wing with 1:13 left in the game.
That gave the Bulldogs — who led by 12 with two minutes left in the second — a four-point lead and sparked a seven-point run to end the game during which they scored on three of their final four possessions to seal the hard-fought victory.
“We needed it,” Campbell said of the win. “It was an intense game — lots of people booing. We just needed to get to 3-0 against them this season. So, it was a big win.
“I knew we were going to drive, so they were all going to crash on to him,” he said of his 3-pointer. “I stepped out for the 3 — shoot it and make it. We needed that 3 — that was a big 3.”
Tyler Kimball scored 14 points to lead the Warriors (7-8, 2-4), who have struggled of late with five straight losses. Jagur Williams, Adam Harrison and Ethan Littlefield each followed with eight points.
Wheatmore scored the final 10 points of the second to pull within 22-20 at halftime. It overtook Trinity two minutes into the third, led by five with 2 1/2 minutes left in the quarter and held a two-point lead going to the fourth.
“I thought we played really hard,” Warriors coach Jonathan Evans said. “We struggled to create offense early. Then we picked up our energy and we got in transition. And we got after them on the glass and on defense.
“That translated to some offense for us. In the end, we probably ran out of gas a little bit. But, for us to beat a team like that, we’ve got to empty the tank. Tonight we just didn’t have quite enough in it.”
Wheatmore plays again Thursday at Uwharrie Charter, while the Bulldogs next play Friday at Uwharrie Charter. The Trinity-Wheatmore girls game was postponed until Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. at Wheatmore.
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.