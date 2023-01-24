HPTSPTS-01-25-23 TRINITY HOOPS.jpg

Trinity’s Kennedy Jackson (12) celebrates after the Bulldogs defeated rival Wheatmore on Tuesday at Trinity.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

TRINITY — Trinity made sure it didn’t disappoint on a celebratory night.

The Bulldogs — keyed by a 30-point game by Dominic Payne — led by 20 in the first half and cruised to a 66-37 win over archrival Wheatmore in PAC 1A/2A boys basketball Tuesday at Trinity.

