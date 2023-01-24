TRINITY — Trinity made sure it didn’t disappoint on a celebratory night.
The Bulldogs — keyed by a 30-point game by Dominic Payne — led by 20 in the first half and cruised to a 66-37 win over archrival Wheatmore in PAC 1A/2A boys basketball Tuesday at Trinity.
In the girls game, Trinity gained a slight advantage in the extra period and held on to win 52-48 in overtime.
The school dedicated the gym in boys coach Tim Kelly’s honor in a short ceremony in between games.
“It means a lot,” Kelly said. “I’ve been here 33 years. I’ve had great kids over the years who’ve all bought in. Our culture has been able to maintain. It changes a little bit from year to year. But the main things we try to get them to buy into they’ve done. And we’ve had great parents, for the most part.”
Payne finished with 32 points to lead the Bulldogs (15-5 overall, 5-3 conference). Grayson Earls and Brandon Campbell each added eight points as Trinity outscored the Warriors 21-7 in the second to lead 34-14 into halftime. Its lead peaked at 30 midway through the fourth quarter.
“I think they knew I didn’t want to lose this,” Kelly, who’s led the program to over 600 wins and a state championship, said with a laugh. “Honestly, as a team, we didn’t really make it an issue. We only talked about it tonight — not to be distracted and come out and do the things we normally do. And I think we did that.”
Gavin Strickland scored 12 points to lead Wheatmore (5-13, 0-8). Tristan Hammonds and Cooper Black each followed with nine points.
“I didn’t think our effort was there tonight,” Warriors coach Jason Dennis said. “We’re young and learning, and we’re trying to get better every game. We got down early, like we have in a lot of our games so far. And when we get down we don’t do the things we’re taught and it gets away from us pretty quick.”
GIRLS GAME
Autumn Gentry scored 26 points while Kennedy Jackson added 19 points to lead Trinity (11-9, 3-5). After four frenetic quarters in which both teams led, the Bulldogs scored four straight points — on free throws by Jackson and Kaelyn Whitehart — to lead 49-44 with 14.9 seconds left. That slight edge was enough to finally seal the win.
“First quarter and last quarter I thought we played real well,” Trinity coach Mike Sink said. “We started doing things right. Wheatmore’s a great team. Things were falling for us at the end and that was good. First half, we couldn’t get it where we wanted it. We just settled down and went to work.”
Bri Hill scored 18 points while Kynnedi Routh followed with 14 points for Wheatmore (7-11, 3-5), which trailed by eight in the first half but rallied to lead 29-25 at halftime.
“I felt like we definitely gave effort all the way through,” Warriors coach Hayley Williams said. “There’s a few things here and there that could’ve gone our way. But they didn’t and you’ve just got to keep playing through it. We fought all the way to the end — all the way to the last seconds.”
Both teams continue conference play Friday. Trinity hosts Uwharrie Charter while Wheatmore welcomes Eastern Randolph.
