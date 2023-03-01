CHARLOTTE — The High Point University men’s basketball team suffered a familiar fate in the first round of the Big South Conference basketball tournament Wednesday.

After squandering a nine-point lead in the last eight minutes, the eighth-seeded Panthers couldn’t convert with a chance to tie or win on the final possession of the game and fell to ninth-seeded Charleston Southern 72-70 at Bojangles Arena for HPU’s eighth one-and-done performance in the last 11 tournaments.

