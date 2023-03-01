CHARLOTTE — The High Point University men’s basketball team suffered a familiar fate in the first round of the Big South Conference basketball tournament Wednesday.
After squandering a nine-point lead in the last eight minutes, the eighth-seeded Panthers couldn’t convert with a chance to tie or win on the final possession of the game and fell to ninth-seeded Charleston Southern 72-70 at Bojangles Arena for HPU’s eighth one-and-done performance in the last 11 tournaments.
HPU, which led 40-30 at halftime, finishes the season 14-17. Charleston Southern improves to 10-20 and faces No. 1 seed UNC Asheville in the first quarterfinal game on Friday at noon.
“We gave up too many transition points and too many offensive rebounds in the second half and allowed them to get in the game,” HPU head coach G.G. Smith said. “We kept fighting. We were hoping to get a couple of wins and maybe get in a postseason tournament. It’s just disappointing the way it happened. Our guys fought and competed. I give Charleston Southern credit the way they came back. But we gave up too many easy buckets and too many points in the paint.”
HPU’s final possession with Abdoulaye Thiam taking a 3 came up short.
“We wanted to get Bryant Randleman driving to the basket but they played really good D,” Smith said. “The last option was for Zack (Austin) to screen for Laye. He had a great look but he just missed it. We wanted Bryant to have the ball because he was making his free throws. But they played really good defense, they took away his drive. We weren’t trying for A 3 but if it was there we were going to take it. We had a wide open look and we trust him to make those shots.”
Charleston Southern took the lead for good when Claudell Harris Jr., who led the Bucs with 20 points, gave up the ball, got it back, drove past Thiam on the baseline and hit a floater over two Panthers for a 71-69 lead with 35.6 seconds left.
“It was a play drawn up for me,” Harris said. “I gave the ball to my teammate and he drove and kicked it back to me. It’s something we work on all the time. I went baseline, he slipped a little bit, I did my Euro step, got the shot up and it went.”
Jaden House scored 24 points to lead the Panthers but he scored just six in the second and none in the last 10 minutes as Charleston Southern coach Barclay Radebaugh made an adjustment, preventing House from making straight-line drives and forcing him into making spin moves against Tyeree Bryan with help that created double teams.
House hit just 2 of 9 shots from the field in the second half.
“I don’t think so,” House said when asked if he should have made an adjustment. “All the shots I took, I had been making. Play got physical and it could have gone either way.
Zack Austin added 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Panthers, who hit just 24 of 63 shots overall and 7 of 26 from 3.
Randleman and Thiam had 11 points each, and Randleman dished six assists.
Bryan added 14 points and R.J Johnson had 11.
