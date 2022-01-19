CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston Southern hit a go-ahead 3 with four seconds left and defeated High Point University 70-66 in Big South men’s basketball Wednesday in the CSU Field House.
In a contest that had six ties and nine lead changes, the Panthers led for 22:40 and were up 62-58 after John-Michael Wright drained a 3 with 2:52 to go. A 3 brought CSU within one with 1:59 left and two free throws put the bucs ahead 63-62 with 1:12 to go.
Wright hit a layup and free throw to pull HPU even at 65-65 with 18 seconds left. Tahlik Chavez canned a 3 to put CSU ahead for good at 68-65 with four seconds to go. Wright hit a free throw for the last of his 34 points with three seconds left. HPU fouled on the inbound and Deontaye Buskey made both free throws for the final margin in the Bucs’ first conference victory of the season.
Zack Austin added 14 points for the Panthers (7-10, 1-2) and Jaden House had 11. Chavez led CSU (4-13, 1-4) with 17 points and Buskey had 14.
The Bucs enjoyed a large disparity at the free throw line, making 18-24 while the Panthers sank 8 of 10.
HPU returns to action at Hampton on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.