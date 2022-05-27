HIGH POINT — Charleston Southern continued its run as the biggest surprise in the Big South Conference baseball tournament Friday at Truist Point.
The fifth-seeded Buccaneers pounded out nine extra-base hits, enjoyed a dominant performance by relief pitcher John Sendziak, rolled to a 11-4 victory over No. 2 seed USC Upstate and nailed down a place in Saturday’s championship round as the only undefeated team.
CSU improved to 23-28 with its sixth straight victory and third in a row in the tournament. The Bucs face the winner of Friday’s elimination game that pitted Upstate against No. 1 seed Campbell, which was defeated by CSU on Thursday.
The Bucs never trailed and ran their run total for the tournament to 32 runs. They pounded out 13 hits that included a solo homer by Ajay Sczepkowski that started the scoring in a three-run first and eight doubles.
Sendziak came in with one out in the third. He went the rest of the way, sustaining a no-hitter until giving up a solo home run in the eighth and was also touched for a single in the ninth. He struck out seven, four of them in the last two innings, and didn’t issue a walk.
“Terrific overall team effort today,” Charleston Southern coach Marc MacMillan said. “We played with great energy and got an outstanding performance from Tex [John Sendziak] in relief.”
CSU, which benefited from five Upstate errors, scored in every inning but the sixth. Hogan McIntosh (2 for 3, one RBi) and Nick Rodriguez (2 for 4, 1 RBI) each hit two doubles. Connor Carter (2 for 6, 1 RBI), Hayden Harris, Sczepkowski and pinch hitter Peyton Mills had one double each.
McIntosh hit his first double in the first and scored on a wild pitch, and another run came across when Rodriguez hit a pop up into shallow left field that dropped between three fielders for a double.
The Bucs added a run in the second on an RBI groundout, one in the third on a sacrifice fly and one in the fourth on an RBI single. They added two in the fifth on an RBi single and a one-run double.
A sacrifice fly scored a run in the seventh. An error, sacrifice bunt and sacrifice fly produced a run in the eighth, and an error followed by a double that hit close to the foul line in right and was ruled fair led to another run in the ninth.
Upstate scored three runs in the second without a hit. A hit batter and two walks loaded the bases, and runs came across on a wild pitch and two more walks.
CAMPBELL, GARDNER-WEBB
Lawson Harrill hit a single that allowed Jarrod Belbin to score the winning run with two outs in the ninth and Campbell avoided elimination by defeating No. 6 seed Gardner-Webb 4-3 in Friday’s first game.
Belbin scored three runs. He smacked a lead-off homer run to start the game and with the Camels down 3-2, scored the tying run when Zach Neto laced a single in the seventh.
Gardner-Webb went ahead 2-1 in the third third on two RBI singles. Harrill hit an RBI single in the fifth and a wild pitch allowed the Runnin’ Bulldogs to go ahead in the sixth.
LATE THURSDAY GARDNER-WEBB, UNC ASHEVILLE
HIGH POINT — Gardner-Webb scored four times in the top of the tenth and eliminated No. 3 seed UNC Asheville 9-6 late Thursday.
The Runnin’ Bulldogs laced an RBI single and tied the score 5-5 in the top of ninth. In the 10th, a bases-loaded walk brought in the go-ahead run and a bases-loaded double increased the lead to 9-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.