HIGH POINT — No. 5 seed Charleston Southern scored seven runs in the first two innings and buried No. 4 seed High Point University 14-3 in the opening game of the Big South tournament Wednesday at Truist Point.
No. 6 seed Gardner-Webb blanked No. 3 UNC Asheville 4-0 in the day’s second game. HPU (23-32) met UNCA (20-28-1) in an elimination game Wednesday night.
Charleston Southern (22-28) advanced to play No. 1 Campbell (36-16) at 11 a.m. Thursday while Gardner-Webb (23-34) faces No. 2 USC Upstate (34-20) around 3 p.m.
Charleston Southern stroked 16 hits that featured a two-run homer and a solo shot along with an RBI double in the seventh. The Bucs scored four in the first against losing pitcher Sean Duffy by way of two RBI doubles and a two-run triple, then added three in the second on a fielder’s choice, an RBI groundout and a run-scoring single.
HPU scored all of its runs in the seventh. Jackson Melton laced an RBI single up the middle. Javon Fields plated a run with a groundout and Peyton Carr punched an RBI single to left.
UNC ASHEVILLE, GARDNER-WEBB
Joe Simeone tossed a three-hit shutout for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. He struck out eight and walked five.
Gardner-Webb scored three in the first. A sacrifice fly drove in the first and was followed by a RBI single and a run-scoring sacrifice bunt.
