CHARLOTTE – Brandt Bronico has signed a contract extension with Charlotte FC, the team announced Thursday.
Bronico – a midfielder who’s from High Point and starred at Wesleyan Christian – signed a deal that will keep him with the Charlotte MLS team through the 2025 season with a club option for 2026.
Bronico, who was drafted by Chicago in 2017 after starring at Charlotte in college, has played in every match and started all but one this season. He has one goal and three assists for Charlotte, which is in its inaugural season.
“I’m extremely excited to sign an extension with Charlotte FC and I’m grateful for the continued trust and belief the club has put in me,” Bronico said in a release. “I look forward to being a part of the journey as we grow over the next few years. Most importantly, I can’t wait to bring an MLS Cup home to Charlotte and celebrate with our amazing fans.”
