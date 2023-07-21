HIGH POINT – Lance Boykin ran the field years ago at West End Park with dreams of playing professional football. On Thursday he was back on the same field on the verge of achieving them.
Boykin – who starred at High Point Christian – signed with the Seattle Seahawks this spring and will head to training camp in the coming days, ready to pursue his goal of playing in the NFL.
“It’s a blessing, just coming back to where it all started,” he said. “It’s humbling and it’s grounding, but I appreciate it. I’m glad I came out here to see what God can do in your life. I remember being out here just five years ago – I was one of them. And I don’t take it for granted.”
Boykin – who was joined by brother Ridge, a standout football player at HPCA in his own right, and father Lamar, a former assistant coach under Scott Bell – shared with the team his experiences working his way up through football.
“Hopefully what I said today will inspire somebody to be great and chase their own greatness,” he said. “I just want to show people that it can be done. It doesn’t matter where you come from, how many players are on the roster. What matters is your heart.”
Boykin, who also played basketball and ran track at HPCA, helped the Cougars to NCISAA state championships in 2015 and 2016. A receiver and a cornerback, he totaled 1,560 yards and 16 touchdowns on offense as well as 99 tackles and 14 interceptions on defense.
Focusing on cornerback in college, he played in 22 games – starting nine – in two seasons at Old Dominion before transferring to Coastal Carolina following the COVID year. He performed well mainly as a backup his junior season, in which the Chanticleers cracked the top 15 in the country.
Then he won his starting spot as a senior – totaling 58 tackles, two interceptions and 10 pass deflections – while helping Coastal Carolina once again move into the top 25 nationally. Boykin, who was a team captain, was selected second team all-conference and chosen for the East-West Shrine Bowl.
“That’s what it’s all about, just being in the right place at the right time and listening to your intuition,” he said. “That’s what I did. And as soon as I got there I knew it’s going to be special here. I was able to catch them at the right time – they were going up and I was ready to go up too. It just meshed.”
After the season, Boykin began to garner attention from the professional ranks – showing up as a potential late-round draft pick, thanks in large part to his size at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds and his speed.
“It was definitely surreal,” he said. “You start from humble beginnings. And High Point isn’t the most well-known city, so seeing your name across national headlines is like: ‘Wow, God is great.’
“That whole process was just amazing because it really shows a testament of hard work, strong dedication and strong faith. It was amazing and I'm still in shock. It just took off.”
Although Boykin didn’t end up getting drafted, he heard from teams during the later rounds that, if he wasn’t selected, they’d be interested in signing him as a free agent. So, right after the draft he was ready to go with Seattle.
“That moment, it was like: ‘Man, it’s everything I ever dreamed about,’” he said. “I literally used to go to bed and dream about playing in the NFL, and now I’m here. It’s such a special feeling. I don’t know how to put it into words.”
In the time since, he’s been getting ready in Seattle – rookie camp to get acclimated to the team, organized team activities with more veterans involved, and soon preseason team camp. His biggest adjustment so far, he said, is playing alongside players he’s looked up to since he was a kid.
“I remember watching DK Metcalf when I was in high school, and now I’m lined up right in front of him,” Boykin said with a smile. “That’s the crazy part in life. I’m seeing so many legends I used to play with on Madden and now we’re teammates. That feeling is wild.”
One of the main topics he discussed with the HPCA players and coaches was making good decisions that allowed him to be successful – whether it was with football in preparing with film and diet, or outside of football in staying true to who he is and maintaining his faith.
And now he’ll have an opportunity to reach his goals. Seattle will play preseason games Aug. 10 against Minnesota, Aug. 19 against Dallas and Aug. 26 against Green Bay before starting the regular season Sept. 10 against the Los Angeles Rams.
“I’m not going to lie – I’m going to cry,” Boykin said, describing what it’ll be like to start his pro career. “As soon as I walk on that field, I know the emotions are going to hit me like, ‘Boom.’ And I’m going to burst out crying.
“When you come from humble beginnings and you sacrifice so much and now it’s all here and I get to show the world who I am. I’m going to be overcome with emotions, but I’m going to stay controlled – I’ve got a job to do.”
