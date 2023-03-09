GREENSBORO – The only scare for No. 4-seed Duke in its 96-69 ACC tournament quarterfinal wipeout of No. 5-seed Pitt came early in the first half when freshman forward Kyle Filipowski went down in a collision and was helped to the bench as he kept the weight off an injured leg.
“I just kind of twisted my left ankle,” Filipowski said. “I’m feeling good. I’m going to be ready for tomorrow.”
That didn’t slow the Blue Devils, who were already ahead 8-0 as part of a 12-0 open run as they wound up shooting 62.1 percent, or Filipowski, who returned after having his ankle taped and scored a game-high 22 points and hit 8 of 10 shots from the floor and 4 of 6 from 3.
He capped his scoring with a little over 16 minutes left by banking in a shot from the middle of the lane and giving a shrug, having drawn a foul that resulted in a three-point play. He played just 15 minutes and went to the bench for good with just over 11 minutes left
“Wooo,” Blue Devil center Derrick Lively II said. “He kept shooting 3s and kept hitting them, I just love it, you know. To go out with an injury and come in and be such a force, wow.”
Lively added 13 points, Mark Mitchell had 10 and Tyrese Proctor added 11 points and 10 assists for Duke (24-8), which led 48-32 at the half, started the second half on a 12-0 run to lead by 28 and pushed the cushion to 90-54 with 6:22 left.
The Blue Devils set season highs for shooting percentage, number of points and field goals made (36 on 56 attempts).
“It was all about moving the ball, not getting stagnant and dissecting the defense,” Filipowski said.
Duke scored 17 points on 10 Pitt turnovers, dished 27 assists and had 46 points in the paint to 30 for the Panthers. The Blue Devils lost the ball just eight times.
“The way we shared the ball was beautiful,” Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer said. “It's a reflection on these guys for how they've grown together as a team and just making the right play. Really some beautiful plays. We know we have to move on quickly. It doesn't matter what you win by, but we’re really happy to beat a really good Pitt team.”
Nick Sibande led the Panthers (22-11) with 17 points. Guillermo Diaz Graham had 14 and Jamarius Burton 13.
Duke, which is seeking to reach the tournament finals for the 35th time, faces Miami in the semifinals first-game Friday at 7 p.m. The teams split their two meetings in the regular season, with Duke suffering a lopsided loss at Miami.
“Obviously last time we didn't put our best foot forward, didn't fight, didn't compete,” forward Mark Mitchell said. “I'm glad that we have this opportunity to play them again. I think we're going to be a lot better (Friday). Obviously we had a meeting after that game, and since then we've been a lot better, and I think (Friday) will be a lot better.”
