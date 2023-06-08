HIGH POINT — The Rockers bullpen couldn’t keep a two-run lead in the last two innings as Southern Maryland rallied for a 3-2 victory Thursday at Truist Point stadium.
The Blue Crabs, helped by a critical fielding miscue, scored two in the eighth against reliever Taylor Guerrieri and went ahead in the ninth when Isaias Quiroz drilled a pitch from Ryan Dull over the left field wall.
It was the first run surrendered in 14 innings this season by Dull, who dropped to 0-1.
Blue Crabs reliever Isaac Mattson struck out the side in the ninth as two batters looked at the third strike.
Rockers manager Jamie Keefe went into a meeting immediately after the game and was not available for comment. High Point dropped to 25-12 with its third loss and four games and its fifth in its last eight. Southern Maryland improved to 21-13 with its second win in a three-game series/
In the eighth, Gueriieri walked the leadoff hitter and hit the second with a pitch. Philip Caulfield laid down a bunt along the third base line that turned into a hit, loading the bases, when two fielders got in each other’s way and couldn’t make a play.
After a strikeout, Guerrieri walked pinch hitter Alex Crosby forcing in a run. K.C Hobson then lofted a sacrifice fly to center that scored the tying run.
Before the eighth, only one Blue Crab had reached third.
All of the Rockers’ scoring was the result of two solo home runs against Blue Crabs starter Mitch Lambson. Shed Long Jr. belted a leadoff homer that nearly cleared the right field videoboard in the first. Ben Aklinski smashed his seventh homer of the season in the sixth.
The Rockers squandered a scoring opportunity in the seventh after Michael Martinez and Brian Perreria started the inning with back-to-back singles.
Cam Williamson then hit a ground ball and Martinez was thrown out at the plate. Long and Michael Russell followed with fielder’s choices.
Kyle Barraclough started on the mound for the Rockers. He allowed three hits and struck out six over five scoreless innings. Two of the hits were a single and double that gave the Blue Claws runners on second and third with no outs but Barraclough struck out the next three batters.
High Point opens a three-game series at Charleston today. Mickey Jannis was the listed as the probable starting pitcher for the Rockers.
Before the game, the Rockers dealt Neil Uskali to the Blue Crabs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.