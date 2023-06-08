HIGH POINT — The Rockers bullpen couldn’t keep a two-run lead in the last two innings as Southern Maryland rallied for a 3-2 victory Thursday at Truist Point stadium.

The Blue Crabs, helped by a critical fielding miscue, scored two in the eighth against reliever Taylor Guerrieri and went ahead in the ninth when Isaias Quiroz drilled a pitch from Ryan Dull over the left field wall.