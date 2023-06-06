HPTSPTS-06-07-23 ROCKERS.jpg

High Point Rockers Matt Solter delivers a pitch during Tuesday’s game against the Maryland Blue Crabs at Truist Point.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Southern Maryland starting pitcher Ian Kahaloa kept the Rockers hitters off balance for the most part on Tuesday.

Kahaloa (2-2) tossed eight strong innings, giving up a home run to Michael Russell and four other hits with five strikeouts and no walks in his longest outing of the season, and the Blue Crabs downed High Point 6-1 in the start of a three-game series at Truist Point stadium.