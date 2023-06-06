HIGH POINT — Southern Maryland starting pitcher Ian Kahaloa kept the Rockers hitters off balance for the most part on Tuesday.
Kahaloa (2-2) tossed eight strong innings, giving up a home run to Michael Russell and four other hits with five strikeouts and no walks in his longest outing of the season, and the Blue Crabs downed High Point 6-1 in the start of a three-game series at Truist Point stadium.
Kahaloa never dealt with two baserunners in an inning. He retired 10 straight batters in one point, from the last out of the second through the fifth — a stretch that included striking out the side on 10 pitches in the fourth. After Russell’s home run with two outs in the sixth, Kahaloa set down seven in a row before he gave up a leadoff single in the ninth and was replaced. He threw just 93 pitches, 65 for strikes.
“That’s as good as I’ve seen from a starter against us all year,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. ”He stayed in the strike zone the entire night and when he got behind, he went back to his fastball and got it back to even. He kept us off balance all night. Michael Martinez probably saw his stuff the best and Russell got him for one but he just kept us off balance. That was a well-pitched performance. We just have to come back tomorrow and try to win the series.”
Matt Solter, who played for Gastonia and Staten Island last season and made two starts in the Mexican League his year, started on the mound for the Rockers and tossed five solid innings, allowing four hits and a walk.
He gave up two singles with two outs in the first and two singles in the third, a threat that was erased by a double play.
“Matty stayed down below the knees,” Keefe said. “Last time, he stayed above the knees and that’s why he gave up some runs. That guy today was the one we signed. He looked really good today.”
A.J. Cole replaced Solter (L, 1-2) and with two on and two outs in the sixth served up a pitch that Isaias Quiroz sent over the left field wall.
“The thing for us to look at is don’t throw breaking balls to Quiroz,” Keffe said. “That’s the only time he’s hung a breaking ball all year and (Quiroz) put a good swing on it. We have to come back tomorrow and attack their hitters, let our defense talk and put some runs on the board.”
Bryce Hensley retired the sides in order in the seventh and eighth, then became fatigued in the ninth and gave up three straight hits that led to three runs.
“Hensley got tired at that point and we didn’t have anybody up in the bullpen,” Keefe said. “That is what happens to Hens. When he gets up in the zone like that, next thing you know, it’s three pitches and two hits and they have runners in scoring position.”
The series continues today at 6:35 p.m. Recently acquired Ryan Weiss, who was released by the Kansas City Royals organization on May 20, is expected to start on the mound for the Rockers.
“If he stays down in the zone against these guys, he could have some fun,” Keefe said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.