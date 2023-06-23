WALDORF, Md. — The Rockers fell 3-1 against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in Atlantic League baseball Friday night at Southern Maryland.
Dai-Kang Yang had three hits, including two doubles, to lead High Point (34-16), which snapped its five-game winning streak. Brian Parreira also had a hit and an RBI as the Rockers totaled six hits for the game while the Blue Crabs had seven.
Southern Maryland (27-21), which was led by Khalil Lee with a pair of hits, scored single runs in the fifth on a double by Jose Rosario, in the fifth on a home run by Braxton Lee and in the eighth on a single by Philip Caulfield.
High Point scored in the seventh on a single by Parreira.
Neil Uskali (2-2), the former Rocker, pitched six innings in earning the win for the Blue Rockers. He allowed one run on five hits and three walks while striking out seven.
James Dykstra picked up the save with a four-batter ninth.
Ryan Weiss (2-1) took the loss for High Point, giving up three runs on seven hits while walking none and striking out six in 7 2/3 innings.
The series continues today and Sunday in Southern Maryland before the Rockers visit Gastonia for a three-game series starting Monday. They’ll return home for a four-game series starting Friday against the York Revolution.
