WALDORF, Md. — The Rockers fell 3-1 against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in Atlantic League baseball Friday night at Southern Maryland.

Dai-Kang Yang had three hits, including two doubles, to lead High Point (34-16), which snapped its five-game winning streak. Brian Parreira also had a hit and an RBI as the Rockers totaled six hits for the game while the Blue Crabs had seven.