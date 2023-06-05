HIGH POINT — The Rockers won’t get a breather as they try to regain first place from Gastonia in the Atlantic League South Division.
High Point, which fell out of the top spot by a half-game when it lost the second game of a doubleheader to Charleston 6-1, takes on Southern Maryland in a three-game series at Truist Point stadium.
Gastonia, riding a five-game winning streak, are 24-9 while the Rockers, who won Sunday’s first game 6-3, are 24-10. Gastonia won its only game of the day 4-1 over Lexington.
The Blue Crabs have slipped to second in the North Division at 19-12, a half-game behind York, which has won eight in a row and 11 of 12. Southern Maryland is tied with York for third in team batting average at .269 while Gastonia is first at .283 and High Point ranks second at .273.
High Point does lead the league in team ERA at 3.59 but the Blue Crabs are a close second at 3.71 followed by Gastonia 3.80. York is in the middle of the pack at 5.21.
High Point has enjoyed success against the Blue Crabs this season, having swept them in their only three game series, May 16-19 at Southern Maryland. That marked the end of High Point’s torrid start of the season at 16-3. Since then, the Rockers have gone 8-7 while dealing with pitching staff turnover which has included one starter getting picked up by a Major League organization and two more on the injured list.
Mickey Jannis, a knuckleballer who started the season in the bullpen, kept a perfect game intact in the first game Sunday until he gave up a single with two outs in the sixth. He then issued his first walk, a two-run pinch-hit double off the wall in center and a RBI single.
The victory was the fifth of the season for Jannis, who is tied with teammate Jeremy Rhoades for second-most in the league.
The Rockers scored all of their runs in the sixth when they sent 10 men to the plate. Michael Russell laced a RBI single with two on. Pinch hitter John Daly reached on a fielding error by the third baseman, loading the bases. Shed Long Jr. drew a bases-loaded walk and John Nogowski laced a two-run single, pushing him into the league RBI lead with 37. After a double play, Ben Aklinski and Ryan Grotjohn hit back-to-back one-run doubles.
In the second game, Rockers starter Neil Uskali dropped to 1-1 as he allowed all six runs in 4.2 innings. He surrendered three runs in the third and after retiring the side in order in the fourth committed a costly bases-load error in the fifth on a grounder to Nogowski at first.
Uskali rushed to cover first but failed to catch the toss from Nogowski for the third out of the inning, allowing two runs to score and leaving runners on the corners. An RBI single followed, making the Charleston lead, 6-0.
High Point, which left two on in both the second and third, notched its run when Zander Wiel hit his eighth homer of the season in the sixth.
