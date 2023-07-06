WALDORF, Md. — The first half champion of the Atlantic League South Division will be decided tonight at Truist Point when the Rockers face Gastonia.
The Honey Hunters remained in first place by a game as both teams lost on Thursday, setting up the championship showdown on the final night of the first half for both squads.
If the Rockers win tonight, they will tie Gastonia at 41-22 and will take the first-half pennant and qualify for the playoffs on a tiebreaker.
The first tiebreaker is a head-to-head competition which, with a High Point win on Friday, would be tied at 5-5. The second tiebreaker is how each team fared within the South Division. High Point has gone 24-10 vs. South Division opponents and a win Friday would make the Rockers 25-10 (.714). Gastonia, with a loss on Friday, would be 25-12 (.676). If Gastonia wins on Friday, they will take the division title with a 42-21 record and the Rockers would finish the first half at 40-23.
The Rockers will send right hander Jheyson Manzueta (1-0, 4.82 ERA) to face Gastonia righty Ryan Conroy (1-0, 5.00).
Tickets for the game are available online at HighPointRockers.com and also at the Truist Point Box Office. The game will be streamed live on FLO Baseball and also available on the Mixlr app. Game time is set for 6:35 p.m. and a fireworks show will follow.
High Point fell 3-0 at Southern Maryland on Thursday while Gastonia lost 6-4 at Spire City (formerly Frederick).
Suffering their second shutout loss of the season, the Rockers managed six hits with Shed Long Jr. hitting two of them.
Long mustered his second hit leading off the top of the eighth and spelled the end for Blue Crab starter Liam O’Sullivan, a former Rocker, who tossed seven shutout innings.
Endrys Briceno then came on in relief (S, 2). Ryan Grotjohn clubbed Briceno’s first pitch off the wall in right as Long, Jr. went all the way to third. But Briceno kept the Rockers off the scoreboard by striking out Wiel, retiring Yoh on a liner to third and getting Ben Aklinski to fly out to left.
The Rockers left the bases loaded in the third when Daikan Yoh grounded out to short.
The Blue Crabs put the first run on the board in the fourth when Braxton Lee reached on an infield single and moved all the way to third on a throwing error by Shed Long, Jr. Alex Crosby singled to right to bring home Lee. A wild pitch and a passed ball moved Crosby to third and he scored on a sac fly off the bat of Ryan Haug for a 2-0 Blue Crab lead.
Southern Maryland made it a 3-0 game in the sixth when Khalil Lee doubled and scored on a single by Braxton Lee.
