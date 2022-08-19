HPTSPTS-08-20-22 CENTRAL FOOTBALL.jpg

High Point Central’s Zion McCoy, center, plows through the RJ Reynolds defense during Friday’s game at AJ Simeon Stadium.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — High Point Central had glimmers of hope. But they were simply too few and far between to have much success in its season opener.

The Bison allowed a touchdown in each quarter, struggled to sustain drives and lost 31-0 against RJ Reynolds in nonconference football Friday night at AJ Simeon Stadium.

