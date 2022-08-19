HIGH POINT — High Point Central had glimmers of hope. But they were simply too few and far between to have much success in its season opener.
The Bison allowed a touchdown in each quarter, struggled to sustain drives and lost 31-0 against RJ Reynolds in nonconference football Friday night at AJ Simeon Stadium.
“We had good moments and we had a lot of bad moments,” Central coach Jacob Sheffield said. “We’ve got to get the good moments to outweigh the bad moments.”
Zion McCoy carried 12 times for 31 yards to lead the Bison (0-1), who remained within seven into the final two minutes of the first half before the Demons (1-0) pulled away.
Curt Ervin had a 28-yard run on the game’s first play from scrimmage to move into Reynolds territory. But Central lost a fumble two plays later and were basically chasing the rest of the game — only moving across midfield once more.
The Demons moved the ball well enough — outgaining the Bison 298-50 in total yards for the game — to sustain drives on offense and kept Central, which completed one pass and dropped several, in check well enough on defense.
“We had some issues up front on the offensive line — those guys have to be better,” Sheffield said. “Our quarterback’s got to pull the trigger and throw the ball. We tried to throw the ball a lot tonight.
“We’re developing young guys. And you’re going up against a team that’s got better numbers than you do. It’s just a lot went their way and a lot didn’t go our way. So we’re going to get back to the drawing board.”
Jaylin Murry ran 12 times for 92 yards and two touchdowns to lead Reynolds — one of the Bison’s oldest rivals. Lane Albright ran 13 times for 42 yards and a touchdown, plus completed six passes for 82 yards.
The Demons scored on a short-yardage touchdown late in the first quarter to grab the lead. Late in the second, a key offsides penalty on fourth down moved the chains and Reynolds punched in another short score just before halftime.
Murry broke free through the middle and up the left for a 23-yard score in the third, and the Demons tacked on another short-yardage touchdown in the fourth. They added a field goal inside the final two minutes of the game.
Central — which got a 50-yard kickoff return from Antonio Vincent late in the third — will look to bounce back next week against crosstown rival TW Andrews.
“We’ve got a really young team and a lot of guys have never played a game before,” Sheffield said. “They got a chance tonight, and now they know to come in on Monday hungry to get ready — because we’ve got a big one next week.
“I think the game plan is there. It’s just getting down to the fundamentals of the game. Getting back to playing it.”
