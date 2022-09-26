HPTSPTS-09-27-22 VOLLEYBALL.jpg

Bishop McGuinness’ Karstin Workman, right, tips the ball over the net during Monday’s match against Southwest Guilford at Bishop.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness had it all working against Southwest Guilford.

The Villains, sparked by a particularly strong defensive effort, raced past the Cowgirls 25-20, 25-10, 25-16 in nonconference volleyball Monday evening in Bishop’s Krispy Kreme Center.

