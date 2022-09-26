KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness had it all working against Southwest Guilford.
The Villains, sparked by a particularly strong defensive effort, raced past the Cowgirls 25-20, 25-10, 25-16 in nonconference volleyball Monday evening in Bishop’s Krispy Kreme Center.
“Wow — we played really, really well tonight,” Bishop coach Shawn Jacobsen said. “That’s a pretty good team over there. They can hit the ball and they’re scrappy. But I felt like we got even stronger as the match went on. And our defense was absolutely lights-out.”
Chrisbel Alcantara had 11 kills, seven aces and two blocks for the Villains (12-4), who have won 10 matches in a row and are now ranked No. 4 among NCHSAA 1A West teams.
Karstin Workman added five kills and three blocks, while Jeanna Hauk had 23 assists, 10 digs and five kills. Finley Miller also had four kills, and Emma Briody had six digs and six aces.
“I think that was our best game so far this season,” said Hauk, a senior setter. “Our defense was definitely what made us win tonight. We did not let a ball hit the floor if we had a chance on it. And all the passes were right on top of my head so I could distribute to anyone I wanted.”
Bishop won the first five points to start the match and stretched its advantage to seven twice late in the set. The Cowgirls rallied within 22-19, but the Villains scored on a quick set by Hauk and an ace by Alcantara to help seal the win.
In the second, Bishop raced to an 8-1 lead — keyed by four straight aces by Alcantara — and quickly led 16-5. The Villains led by double digits the rest of the way, stretching their advantage to as large as 15 during the final points.
Bishop maintained a slim cushion early in the third. But a kill by Alcantara and another quick set by Hauk gave the Villains a 12-8 lead. Southwest stayed within reach late into the set before Bishop won six straight points to lead 24-15.
“It’s a great feeling, especially after our match last year against Southwest and losing to them in five,” Hauk said. “Beating them the way we did today was a huge accomplishment for us. So I’m really proud of all of us.”
Allie Roll had 13 assists, three kills and an ace for the Cowgirls (6-8). Charlotte Bliven had 10 digs while Akila Hardie and Maylani Lee each had three blocks as Southwest had stretches of strong play but struggled with consistency.
