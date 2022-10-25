KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness raced past Gray Stone Day and into the third round.

The third-seeded Villains built double-digit leads in all three sets and beat 14th-seeded Gray Stone Day 25-11, 25-13, 25-9 on Tuesday at Bishop’s Krispy Kreme Center in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A West volleyball playoffs.

