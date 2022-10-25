KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness raced past Gray Stone Day and into the third round.
The third-seeded Villains built double-digit leads in all three sets and beat 14th-seeded Gray Stone Day 25-11, 25-13, 25-9 on Tuesday at Bishop’s Krispy Kreme Center in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A West volleyball playoffs.
“We’re really playing well right now,” Bishop coach Shawn Jacobsen said. “We’re firing on all cylinders, for sure. I think we caught a fortunate break – their best player wasn’t here. It wasn’t going to take much to get them down in a hurry without their best player. But the girls didn’t let up.”
Chrisbel Alcantara had nine kills and five aces to lead the Villains (22-5), who led all but one point in the match and never trailed. Clare Bandle, who’s been an added offensive threat in recent weeks, followed with eight kills.
Olivia Morea had seven kills, while Karstin Workman chipped in four kills, two blocks and two aces. Jeanna Hauk had 24 assists and 11 digs, and Emma Briody contributed seven digs, 11 assists and four aces.
Bishop, which reached the regional final in 2020-21 and the regional semifinal last year, advanced to face sixth-seeded Murphy (23-3) in the third round Thursday at 5 p.m. at Bishop.
“I think overall we played pretty well,” said Moreau, a sophomore outside hitter/middle hitter. “We got a good lead quickly. It was nice to have other people play, especially heading deeper into the playoffs. And just seeing us all work together as a team – I think that’s what helps us a lot.”
The Villains used a 13-4 run – highlighted by a handful of hard kills by Alcantara – to break free from an early tie and led 14-5 midway through the first set. They scored the final four points, capped by a hard kill by Moreau, to quickly win the set and gain the early advantage.
In the second, Bishop won the first five points, raced to a 13-2 lead – keyed by a flurry of aces by Briody and Alcantara – and maintained a double-digit lead for the final 17 points of the set. Susanna Drake finished off the second with a kill as a number of reserves contributed well in the latter stages of the match.
“I definitely think focusing on the little things helps us all the way around, no matter what it was,” Moreau said. “Just staying focused and staying on task, even when you do have a lead. … I think it just gives everyone a little boost of confidence moving deeper into states that we won by that much.”
The Villains, getting points from Finley Miller and Bandle, again led big in the third. They won the first four points, then used an 8-0 run – highlighted by Alcantara’s serves and Bandle’s kills – to lead 19-4 and finished off the match.
Bishop will meet Murphy, a regional finalist last year, for the second time in three seasons. The Villains defeated the Bulldogs in five sets during their third-round match at Bishop in 2020-21.
“The way we played today was really important for our confidence, because our next match is going to be tough,” Jacobsen said. “We’re going to need confidence going into that game. If we’d come out of this one just scraping by, then that could be tough on Thursday.
“It still can be, but it’s going to be a little easier with the confidence that we have. We’re just hoping everyone can play well. I don’t know how many players had multiple kills today, but it was a bunch. So, that’s been nice and we’ll just see where it takes us.”
