HPTSPTS-08-30-22 TENNIS.jpg

Bishop McGuinness’ Sarah Pulliam, left, hits a shot in front of Adelaide Jernigan in No. 2 doubles during Monday’s match against Oak Grove at Oak Grove.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

MIDWAY — Bishop McGuinness fought its way through a shift in the lineup.

The Villains, moving up a spot throughout the latter half of their lineup, won all but one singles match and swept doubles to roll past Oak Grove 8-1 in nonconference girls tennis Monday at Oak Grove.

