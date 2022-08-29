MIDWAY — Bishop McGuinness fought its way through a shift in the lineup.
The Villains, moving up a spot throughout the latter half of their lineup, won all but one singles match and swept doubles to roll past Oak Grove 8-1 in nonconference girls tennis Monday at Oak Grove.
“I thought it was good,” Bishop coach Patrick Sturgeon said. “Especially since my No. 6, Lily, that was the first time she’s played a singles match. I had to move her up due to an injury to one of our other players. So, for her to play that well for her first match out was really nice.
“And knowing that all my other players had to move up as well. They’re going up against stronger competition than they’ve been facing. They came through. A couple fell behind in that second set and ended up winning. You need that for the rest of the year — you never know when you’re going to get into a tough match.”
Nina Holton, Adelaide Jernigan, Sarah Pulliam, Kate Dennen and Lily Winters won in singles for the Villains (4-0), who were without No. 3 Allison Dennen and so were required to move up the lower seeds and plug Winters in at No. 6.
Ross/Holton, Jernigan and Pulliam and Dennen/Winters swept doubles as Bishop, which reached last year’s 1A West regional against Mount Airy, continued to step up well after losing three of last year’s top six players.
“I think we’re growing into it,” said Holton, who, like several of her teammates, has moved up a couple spots from last year. “A lot of us moved up and I think it shows how much we’ve improved over the years to be able to adapt to our new positions.
“And one of our girls got hurt so we had to move up today as well. I think all of our girls did well regarding that change. I think it builds a lot of unity and trust. I know if something happens to one girl another girl will step up in her place. So, we have a lot of camaraderie, just kind of this sisterhood.”
Holton and Jernigan quickly clinched singles wins, followed soon thereafter by Winters. Pulliam grinded out a win and Kate Dennan outlasted her opponent to give the Villains a sizable lead heading into doubles.
Dennen/Winters, then Jernigan/Pulliam and finally Ross/Holton finished off the victory in doubles.
On the other side, Haley Long — a newcomer to the team following the departure of seven seniors, including perennial state contender Jessica Fuchs, from last year’s team — got a win for Oak Grove (1-3).
Long, a senior who is also a basketball and soccer standout, outlasted her opponent in a tiebreaker to win the first set and won a third-set tiebreaker to pick up a hard-earned victory.
The Grizzlies will host Wheatmore today, while is next scheduled to play Thursday at Greensboro Day.
“At the beginning of the year, after losing three of our top six players, you don’t know who’s coming in and what their level is,” Sturgeon said. “Fortunately, our players who’ve moved up and the new girls who’ve come in are pretty good. And they’re bringing in some skill, at the beginning, I didn’t know we’d have.”
