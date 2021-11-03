MOUNT AIRY — The breaks just didn’t fall Bishop McGuinness’ way.
The second-seeded Villains couldn’t quite split singles, then had an uphill climb in doubles in falling 5-2 against top-seeded Mount Airy on a chilly, overcast Wednesday evening at Mount Airy in the NCHSAA 1A West girls tennis regional championship.
It was the former Northwest Conference rivals’ fourth meeting in the regional championship in the last eight dual-team tournaments — which resumed this season after not being played last season.
“I think we played well,” Bishop coach Patrick Sturgeon said. “I knew it was going to be a tough match. Mount Airy has some really good players, they’re well-coached — that’s why they’re undefeated this year. But when we came in I felt good about our chances. We just came up a little bit short tonight.”
The Granite Bears (21-0) grabbed early wins at No. 6 and then No. 3 singles, while the Villains answered with wins at No. 5 by Adelaide Jernigan and No. 4 by Nina Holton — leaving Nos. 1 and 2 to decide the outcome in singles.
Carrie Marion outlasted Lourdes Lopez in a hard-fought match at No. 1 to give back the advantage to Mount Airy. Lindsey Bergelin won the first set at No. 2 and battled during a back-and-forth second set.
The Granite Bears’ Ella Brant — who, along with Marion, won the 1A doubles title in last weekend’s individual championships — rallied to win the second set in a tiebreaker, then won the third set tiebreaker to give her team a 4-2 lead.
“I think maybe what happened,” Sturgeon said, “is when Lindsey lost the second set tiebreaker it may’ve carried over into the third-set tiebreaker. I thought Lindsey could do it because their girl, you could tell she was tired. And I thought that might work to her advantage. But she hung in there and kept digging.”
Needing just one win in doubles, Mount Airy — which also had its No. 2 doubles team and No. 3 singles player reach the individual championships — tallied a win at No. 2 doubles to reach five points and ended the match.
The Granite Bears will face Chatham Charter (14-7) in the state championship on Saturday at the Burlington Tennis Center. They are in their first finals appearance since winning the state title in 2013, which was their third in a row.
“It’s tough — but I told our girls it can be done,” Sturgeon said of the prospect of sweeping doubles. “They just have to play smart and communicate. But they have some good players out there. We had a lead early in the match, but we made a few mistakes and it kind of vaulted them and they held on.”
The Villains moved their record to 17-3 overall to conclude their season — which was highlighted by their first regional championship appearance since 2017 while Bergelin finished as the runner-up in the 1A singles championship.
Bishop, which was without starter Izzy Ross due to an illness, loses seniors Lopez and Caroline Gregory next season but should return the bulk of its lineup — and perhaps takes aim at another deep playoff run.
“It was a good year,” Sturgeon said. “Like I told them out there, I said they can be disappointed about losing tonight’s match, but they cannot be disappointed about their season and what they’ve been doing since the beginning of August.”
336-888-3256 | @HPEmichael
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.