HIGH POINT — Bishop McGuinness girls basketball coach Brian Robinson saw mistakes in his team’s play during Saturday’s NCHSAA 1A West third-round 62-55 victory against Bessemer City.
“For us, we made just enough plays to get by and get to the next round,” Robinson said shortly after the final horn sounded. “The good news is we got to the next round and we’ll have a practice on Monday to work on things.”
The second-seeded Villains, in pursuit of a second straight title that would be the school’s 11th in 1A, will play third-seeded Cherokee today at 6 p.m. in a game moved from Bishop to Southwest Guilford to accommodate the expected crowd. Doors will open at 4:45 p.m.
Bishop’s boys are also in the fourth round Tuesday after defeating Thomasville 65-60 in double overtime Saturday in a game that followed the girls’ thriller. The fourth-seeded Villains (24-5), seeking a third state title for their program, travel to top-seed Mountain Heritage (26-1).
Bishop’s girls (25-4) and Cherokee have met this season. The Villains prevailed 43-42 at Bishop on Dec. 2 when the Braves missed two free throws with five seconds left. It was Bishop’s second game of the season.
“If they had made them, they would have won,” Robinson said. “Now, at this point of the season everyone is going to be good. We’re excited to have the chance to play them.”
On Saturday, Bishop led by 19 early in the second quarter and hung on, thanks primarily to a key bucket and free throw shooting by Charley Chappell after Bessemer City got as close as 46-44 with about five minutes left. Chappell hit a 3 that put the lead at five and, after both teams scored two points, kept the Yellow Jackets from closing by hitting 9 of 10 free throws as he finished with 14 points. Chappell’s last two free throws put the lead at seven, and her sister Tate hit two for the final margin.
Bishop built its big lead on the shooting of Adelaide Jernigan, who had 18 of her 27 points, when she hit a 3 that put the Villains ahead 29-12. Bishop then started missing open shots and Bessemer City went on a 13-2 run that ended with Jernigan hitting a 3 from about 30 feet for a 34-35 halftime lead.
In the boys game, Bishop’s boys outscored Thomasville 10-5 in the second overtime. They face a Mountain Heritage team that has won 25 in a row since losing to Enka 87-80 on Nov. 28.
Jamison Graves led Bishop with 23 points and reserve Nicholas Graves added 12, all on 3s.
Jonathan Gladden scored 25 points and Janhri Luckeyadded 16 for Thomasville, which ends the season 24-5.
