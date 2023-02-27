HPTSPTS-02-28-23 BISHOP HOOPS.jpg

Bishop McGuinness’ Katie Deal goes up for a layup during Saturday’s playoff game against Bessemer City at Bishop.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — Bishop McGuinness girls basketball coach Brian Robinson saw mistakes in his team’s play during Saturday’s NCHSAA 1A West third-round 62-55 victory against Bessemer City.

“For us, we made just enough plays to get by and get to the next round,” Robinson said shortly after the final horn sounded. “The good news is we got to the next round and we’ll have a practice on Monday to work on things.”

Trending Videos