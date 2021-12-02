KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness has the potential to make another deep playoff run. Ironing out a few wrinkles will largely determine that, but it’s off to a good start.
The Villains fought through an off first half, then pulled away in the second half and beat Community School of Davidson 60-51 in nonconference girls basketball Thursday in Bishop’s Krispy Kreme Center.
In the boys game, Bishop led by double digits in the first quarter and hung on to beat CSD 71-57 for its first win of the season.
“We talked about it daily how our expectation annually is to win a state championship,” Villains girls coach Brian Robinson said. “That has not changed. And we know that, in order to do that, our performance tonight all the way through — defense and offense — cannot be like that.
“But I do think the mark of a good team is winning games when you’re not at your best. And I thought we dug deep and made the plays we had to win the game against a very good basketball team.”
Adelaide Jernigan scored 18 points — including 14 in the second half — to lead Bishop (3-0), which reached the regional championship two seasons ago and the regional semifinals during last season’s condensed playoffs.
Charley Chappell and Kiersten Varner each added 14 points as the Villains rallied from a five-point deficit to lead 29-25 at halftime. They then led by 10 in the third and 12 in the fourth.
“Once we got our focus, we were on,” said Jernigan, a 5-foot-10 freshman guard. “That’s what Coach Robinson told us — that once we have our focus, then we’re on. And that should stay like that for the whole game.”
Bishop scored on its first two possessions of the third to quickly stretch its lead to eight, then pushed its advantage to 10 midway through the quarter on a 3-pointer by Jernigan.
It also forced four turnovers on seven possessions by the Spartans (1-2), who were led by Mackenzi DeLay and Scarlett Soares with 14 points each.
The Villains used an 8-2 spurt early in the fourth, keyed by three straight turnovers on defense, to push their lead to 12 with 4:21 left in the game. CSD got as close as eight the rest of the way.
“(Robinson) told us our defense had to get better,” Jernigan said. “We were giving them open layups and watching them. And once he told us to switch and help, we really came together as a team and played a lot better.”
Bishop — playing three games this week and three next week — will host Christ the King tonight.
“We’re happy with 3-0,” Robinson said. “We’ve had three tough games and we have another one tomorrow night and three next week. So, they’re coming at us quick and it challenges them both physically and mentally. But, again, all we’re doing is preparing for late February and March.”
BOYS GAME
Dawson McAlhany scored 25 points to lead Bishop (1-2). John Campbell added 17 points, followed by Andrew Schrage with seven points as the Villains jumped ahead early and hung on late.
“It wasn’t pretty but we’re glad to get our first win,” Bishop coach Josh Thompson said. “We feel like we have a good team, but we hadn’t put all the pieces together yet.
“But it’s always good to come out with a win. We scored 71 points and didn’t feel like we played particularly well. But I was proud of how we locked in down the stretch when it got close.”
The Villains, with hardly any empty possessions in the opening quarter, used a 10-3 run to lead by 10 with a minute and a half left in the first. They led by as many as 18 before taking a 40-24 lead into halftime.
“We came out hot,” McAlhany said. “We got some transition points, some open 3s. When we got into some foul trouble, I think our bench stepped up for us really well. Kevin (Chase) got some big points for us. We just jumped out — we got some good steals, but we need to eliminate some turnovers.”
Bishop’s lead hovered in the teens before CSD whittled its deficit to nine heading to the fourth. The Spartans (1-2), who were led by Seth Johnson with 21 points, got within 10 twice midway through the fourth.
But the Villains kept answering.
“We weren’t getting many stops, but we were responding with more buckets,” McAlhany said. “For the next game we need to know how to stop them more. But I thought we did a good job controlling pace.”
Bishop will play Christ the King tonight before taking on Lincoln Charter on Saturday.
“It’s good to just kind of get that monkey off your back,” Thompson said. “We felt like we could’ve performed better in our last two games. It feels good, and hopefully this will give us some trajectory moving forward.”
BISHOP GIRLS 60, COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 51
CSD 9 16 11 15 - 51
BMHS 13 16 14 17 - 60
COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON
Mackenzi DeLay 14, Scarlett Soares 14, Ruthie Camp 11, Feighery 6, O’Donnell 2, Stewarr 2, Downey 2
BISHOP McGUINNESS
Adelaide Jernigan 18, Charley Chappell 14, Kiersten Varner 14, T. Chappell 7, Deal 5, Harriman 2
BISHOP BOYS 71, COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 57
CSD 11 13 19 14 - 57
BMHS 21 19 12 19 - 71
COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON
Seth Johnson 21, Josh Stewart 16, Greir 9, Matthew Ferguson 6, Aiden Redman 5
BISHOP McGUINNESS
Dawson McAlhany 25, John Campbell 17, Schrage 7, Barrett 6, Chase 5, Handy 4, O’Hale 3, Goins 2, Averill 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.