GREENSBORO — Bishop McGuinness made it a clean sweep.
The top-seeded Villains started strong in the first set, held off their opponent’s rally in the second and finished off the third to beat second-seeded Cornerstone Charter 25-16, 25-22, 25-19 on Wednesday at Cornerstone in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference volleyball tournament championship.
It was the first conference tournament title for Bishop since 2006.
“The girls just fought through it,” Villains coach Shawn Jacobsen said. “Cornerstone wasn’t going to give anything to us. They played really well and dug the ball, and we kind of fell into a little bit of a trap, tried to force stuff and we made a few too many errors.
“But we’ve had a really good week of practice and yesterday was probably the best match we’ve played all season. So, they knew what they needed to do. They knew they could perform. And everybody picks each other up at one point or another during the match.”
Chrisbel Alcantara had 14 kills, seven digs, three aces and one block for Bishop, which finished the regular season with a 22-5-1 record (20-3 RPI) after going 12-0 in conference play. Susanna Drake followed with eight kills.
Grace Hutjens added five kills and one block, while Jeanna Hauk had 25 assists and eight digs, Emma Briody had nine digs and five aces, Olivia Moreau had five aces and four kills, and Eric Pitman had nine digs.
“We’re really excited to make history,” said Alcantara, a junior outside hitter who eclipsed 500 kills for her career. “Just do our thing and play our game — that’s what I tell the girls. Everything will turn out eventually. Just do our thing.”
The Villains started the match hot — winning the opening four points, quickly extending the advantage to 12-3 and keeping the Cardinals (18-5) at arm’s length the rest of the way to take the early lead.
But Cornerstone, which beat Bishop in the second round of the state playoffs in 2019, rebounded in the second as the teams were locked in a tight set — neither team led by more than three points and the score was tied at 19-19.
Alcantara, however, had three kills in five points to give the Villains a 23-20 lead, and she tallied her milestone kill two points later to give Bishop a 24-21 cushion. Alcantara notched one more kill two points later to finish it off.
“It meant a lot for us because they had a student section that was very loud,” she said of the team’s quick start. “We had to deal with them screaming at us and all that. But, as a team, we have such good energy in ourselves and we just blocked everything out.
“After that first set, I was just so tired. And then I got a couple kills and they just kept picking it up and getting points. And it just kind of builds up, so it was just like, ‘You know what? Let’s do it.’ It felt great because they’re a really good defensive team. And being able to score against them’s a really big deal.”
In the third, the Villains led by four early but later trailed by three. But a six-point run — sparked by a combo kill by Moreau and Hutjens at the net, an ace by Moreau and kills by Drake and Hutjens — gave Bishop a 22-18 lead.
The Villains — who played well defensively and limited service errors — got a kill by Drake into the back corner, another kill by Alcantara and a tip at the net that drew a whistle and Bishop celebrated its first tournament title in 15 years.
The next step for the Villains, ranked No. 8 among NCHSAA 1A West teams who reached last year’s regional final, will be the state playoffs. Seeding will be today and play will begin Saturday.
“I feel really confident,” Jacobsen said. “I think any of the top eight teams could win it — maybe even the top nine have a real possibility. So, it’s going to be wide-open. It’s going to be the team that has the focus. And our girls will be in the mix.”
