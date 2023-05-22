KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness wasted little time in advancing to the fourth round.
The top-seeded Villains scored within the opening eight minutes, raced away on a flurry of scores near the goal and defeated ninth-seeded South Davidson 10-0 on Monday at Bishop in the third round of the NCHSAA 1A West girls soccer playoffs.
“I thought we played outstanding,” Bishop coach Mark Johnston said. “I wasn’t expecting it to be quite as easy. But I thought we came out with the right mindset. Our mission today was to try to keep our level of play high, play our game and make them come up to us. I think our kids did that.”
Justine Grimsley had three goals and three assists to lead the Villains (20-3), who will host fourth-seeded Union Academy in the fourth round Thursday. Anna Aufrance and Laney Heafner each added two goals and two assists.
Anna Krawczyk had two goals and one assist, Morgan Johnston had one goal while Angelina Paparoupas and Nadia Slanker each had an assist as Bishop advanced to the fourth round for the second consecutive season.
“I feel like we played pretty solid,” said Grimsley, a senior midfielder. “We definitely were able to figure out they play a high line. So, we came out strong.”
The Villains opened the scoring in the eighth minute on a shot by Grimsley just inside the post and quickly added scores in the 12th minute on a pass ahead to Krawczyk and in the 14th minute on a pass in front and easy score by Aufrance.
Bishop, pushing the ball ahead and running in behind the defense, scored in the 21st minute on a run by Heafner, in the 22nd minute on a quick pass and score by Aufrance and in the 24th minute by Grimsley off a corner kick.
Just 15 seconds later, Heafner netted a score on a run behind the defense. Grimsley added another score off a corner kick in the 32nd minute, Krawczyk followed in the 33rd minute on a run ahead, and Johnston tacked on one more on a run in the 34th minute.
“We just came out strong and played hard and together,” Grimsley said. “We played as a team. … Just based off our practices, we’ve been working really hard. So, it’s really nice to see our progress and our hard work pay off.”
Emmy Valente and Hannah Reeves split time in goal for the Villains, who outshot the Wildcats (11-7-2) by a 21-0 margin as they tallied their 20th straight win following a trio of early-season losses against 4A opponents.
Now Bishop will look to reach the regional finals for the first time since making the state championship match in 2015.
“I think it’s great that we can play a game like this,” Johnston said. “Clear our bench and everyone plays, we’re feeling good about ourselves and the quality of play was high. All of that was exceptional.
“The danger is that the level of play Thursday ramps up enormously. So, whoever we play is going to be a team of our equal talent-wise. We’re going to have to be prepared to step on the field Thursday and really play and compete.”
