KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness is starting to see what potential it might have this season.
The Villains, after a cool start to the season due to injuries and the girls basketball team’s state championship run, have found their form — beating Southwest Guilford 3-0 in nonconference girls Monday at Bishop and tallying their third straight win.
“I felt like we played great,” Bishop coach Mark Johnston said. “We finally have a full roster. We’re healthy and this was a good win against a good, competitive team. They’re a good 4A school and they’ll be competitive in their conference. And we came out, played our game and I think we earned every one of those goals.”
Anna Aufrance scored two goals to lead the Villains (3-3), who reached the fourth round of last year’s NCHSAA 1A playoffs after losing to the Cowgirls in their regular-season finale. Justine Grimsley also had a goal, while Laney Heafner had two assists and Anna Krawczyk had one assist.
“I think both teams were really good,” said Aufrance, a sophomore forward who missed the end of last season with an injury. “I think it was a really competitive game. They were extremely physical, but we pushed through that and didn’t retaliate. It was really good and I think we looked great — both teams looked great.”
Bishop, which has faced 4A teams in all but one match to start the season, broke through in the 21st minute when Aufrance fired a shot from the right side just inside the left post. It extended its lead in the 46th minute when Grimsley scored off a centering pass in from the right end line.
Aufrance tacked on one final goal with 41.6 seconds left off a rebound as the Villains, who capitalized on their depth in bringing in plenty of talented reserves, outshot Southwest 17-11 for the match — including 10-6 in the second half.
“I definitely felt like I saw the pieces coming together,” Aufrance said. “I feel like this is a team that can really go far and can really make a difference.”
The Cowgirls had moments of standout play — including a shot from close range that just missed in the final minute of the first half. But they couldn’t quite string together enough to maintain pressure on Bishop, which kept the ball in its offensive half for notable stretches.
“We did not play well,” Southwest coach Corbin Waller said. “Our execution just wasn’t where it needed to be. We couldn’t complete passes, we weren’t on the same page with runners. It’s the first game this season where we’ve just kind of underperformed.
“We’re still trying to figure it out. We’ve got some new players on the team. So we’re just trying to get into a rhythm but play better teams as we go through the season. So, tonight definitely helps — we would’ve liked to win, because it helps our RPI. But it definitely helps to play a good opponent.”
Laurel Collins made eight saves — including a handful of tough stops — in goal for the Cowgirls, who will open Metro 4A Conference play today at home against Western Guilford. Emmy Valente had four saves for the Villains, who continue nonconference play today at 2A foe Forbush.
The teams will play again May 5 at Southwest.
