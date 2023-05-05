HIGH POINT — Bishop McGuinness kept rolling into the final week of the regular season.
The Villains took the lead in the opening moments of the game, fended off Southwest Guilford in the second half and rolled to a 4-0 victory in nonconference girls soccer Friday evening at Southwest.
“I thought there were moments where we played outstanding,” Bishop coach Mark Johnston said. “I thought there were moments of indecision, and we talked about that at halftime — being too timid. Playing the two or three games a week, there’s some self-preservation early on sometimes in that last game.
“But I thought the kids really came back strong. We had to withstand about a 10-minute window in the second half where Southwest really put it on us and we couldn’t get our legs under us. But we made a couple subs, figured it out and I thought we had the run of play the rest of the game.
“Southwest’s is good — there’s no doubt. And they’re a bigger 4A school, but we’ve got a really special group of kids this year. And when we come to play and outwork the other team I think we’re as dangerous as anybody.”
Anna Krawczyk had a goal and an assist to lead the Villains (15-3), ranked No. 60 in the state overall and No. 3 among NCHSAA 1A West teams. Laney Heafner, Lilly Schultz and Claire Clampett each scored a goal as well.
“I think we did really well connecting passes,” said Krawczyk, a senior forward. “We usually struggle with a lot of dribbling. So, just us connecting a lot of passes and less dribbling I think helped us get up the field and score and get the results we wanted.”
Bishop, which won the teams’ earlier meeting 3-0 in late March, applied pressure from the start — taking the lead in the early minutes when Heafner sent a ball in from the side that found the net.
The Villains, who’ve won 15 straight matches, extended their advantage in the 29th minute when Krawczyk, kicking from the right flag, sent a corner kick into the middle. Schultz fired in a quick, hard shot that helped Bishop carry a 2-0 lead into halftime.
“You should always press — if you’re dropping back, then they have more room to dribble and connect passes,” said Krawczyk, who had a couple close looks just miss. “It definitely helps. It makes them have to think faster, which makes you panic a bit.
“I think we did really well. We got the results we wanted. We’re ready for playoffs and Christ the King (which beat the Villains in the fourth round last year en route to winning the state championship).”
The Cowgirls (10-7) — coming off a 2-0 overtime win against rival Ragsdale on Thursday and a 1-0 victory over Grimsley on Tuesday — made a concerted push early in the second half and created some offensive pressure.
But Bishop regained the momentum in the middle of the half. Clampett scored in the 60th minute when, following a flurry near the goal, she fired a shot inside the left post. Krawczyk, who was fouled in the penalty area, added a penalty kick in the 74th minute.
Emmy Valente finished with four saves for the Villains, who’ve wrapped up the Northwest Piedmont 1A title. Laurel Collins, who made three saves, and Chloe Taylor split time in goal for Southwest, which is in fourth place in the Metro 4A.
The Cowgirls will host Northwest Guilford on Monday and Page on Wednesday to end the regular season. Bishop will visit Bethany Community on Monday and the Leadership Academy on Tuesday before taking aim at another deep playoff run next week.
“We opened up with a bunch of 4A schools — I think we’ve played 10 or 11 4A schools this year,” Johnston said. “We have two conference games next week, but this week we’ve had Wilkes Central (a perennial 2A contender) and Southwest.
“So, we wanted to build in some competition on the back end. That was done intentionally so that we could end the season with as strong of competition as we opened up with to set us up for the playoffs.”
