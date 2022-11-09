HUNTERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness gave itself a chance into the final seconds against one of the top teams in the state. And that’s all it could ask for.
The fourth-seeded Villains conceded two goals in the first half but rallied within reach during the second half before falling 2-1 against top-seeded Christ the King on Wednesday at Christ the King in the fourth round of the NCHSAA 1A West boys soccer playoffs.
“Once we started putting them under pressure, we started creating some opportunities that could’ve gone either way,” Bishop coach Mark Johnston said. “Luck didn’t seem to be on our side the first half with the penalty kick.
“But I thought we just showed incredible determination in the second half to hang with them, to create our opportunities. I think they’re a better skilled team, but I think this showed the heart that we’ve shown all year.”
Tommy Mattox scored off an assist by William Stoffel in the 61st minute for the Villains (16-5-3), in the regional semifinals for the first time since 2019. That highlighted a strong second half in which they applied solid pressure against the Crusaders, the reigning state champions.
Christ the King (17-3-1) maintained possession well for much of the first half, although Bishop had a couple close calls during the opening 25 minutes. The Crusaders grabbed the lead in the 33rd minute, firing the ball just inside the left post, and added a penalty kick following a foul in the box in the 40th minute.
“I think we were tight. I think we felt the pressure of the last game of the season,” Johnston said. “It just sort of looked like we were running with concrete in our shoes for the first 15 minutes.
“Then I think we caught up to the speed of the game, but then they scored and I think that took the wind out of our sails. So, we had to get our bearings back. And at halftime we got refocused and recentered.
“In the second half, based on who we were playing, I don’t think we could’ve played any better.”
The Villains pushed forward in the second half, sustaining possession and applying pressure for more consistent stretches. A couple chances just missed before Stoffel launched a long free kick that Mattox headed in from along the right side of the penalty area to pull within a goal.
From there, Bishop tried desperately to find the equalizer – passing a ball along the front of the goal with two minutes left and sending up a last-ditch prayer off a corner kick inside the final 20 seconds. But Christ the King survived to face either No. 10 Langtree Charter or No. 11 Bradford Prep in the regional.
“I knew once we found our rhythm, that we’d fight,” Johnston said. “My criticism with my group of guys at the beginning of the year was that we were soft.
“When we got punched in the mouth, we didn’t know how to react. We didn’t have a lot of tough guys. I think three months later, now at the end of the season, we’ve got some tough dudes.”
Asael Guzman made eight saves for the Villains, who were outshot 19-12 for the match.
Twelve seniors – Luke Andress, Chris Campbell, Stoffel, Evan Sturgill, Tony Schultheis, Davis Hunter, Mattox, Bo Smith, James Bland, Harrison Satterfield, Ethan Connor and Jack Stubbs – concluded their careers for Bishop.
“The same group essentially, except maybe our goalkeeper, only won six or seven games last year and went out in the first round,” Johnston said. “Aside from Christ the King, this team is as good as anybody in the state. I think we took a giant step this year.”
