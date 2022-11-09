HUNTERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness gave itself a chance into the final seconds against one of the top teams in the state. And that’s all it could ask for.

The fourth-seeded Villains conceded two goals in the first half but rallied within reach during the second half before falling 2-1 against top-seeded Christ the King on Wednesday at Christ the King in the fourth round of the NCHSAA 1A West boys soccer playoffs.

