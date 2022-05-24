KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness built a small lead in the first half, then raced away in the second half.
The second-seeded Villains scored 10 minutes into the game and outmatched seventh-seeded Uwharrie Charter in the second half to win 4-1 on Tuesday at Bishop in the third round of the NCHSAA 1A West girls soccer playoffs.
“In the first half, everyone was running away,” Bishop coach Ray Alley said. “But in the second half we started coming back to the ball, building up, had some possession. They played hard — even in the first half, they were playing hard. But you can’t do anything with one player up top and nobody there supporting them.”
Emilia Pirkl and Justine Grimsley each had a goal and an assist to lead the Villains (18-4), back in the fourth round for the first time since 2017. Claire Clampett and Anna Krawczyk each had a goal, while Eliza Ofsanko and Ashley Hawley each had an assist.
“It feels really, really good,” said Pirkl, a senior midfielder. “In the first half, it was definitely not how we wanted to start off. That’s our biggest weakness — coming out strong. And today it showed. But through the second half we definitely pulled it off and scored way more.”
Bishop took the lead in the 10th minute when the ball came into the middle to Clampett, who launched a high shot from outside the penalty area over the goalkeeper. The Villains maintained that 1-0 edge into halftime as the teams jockeyed for chances during a back-and-forth first half.
Bishop extended its advantage in the 56th minute when the ball popped to the middle for Pirkl, who lofted a shot off the right post and into the net. Uwharrie (9-7-1) answered on a run upfield in the 62nd minute to pull within 2-1, but the Villains scored the final two goals to close out the match.
Krawczyk took a pass along the back line and slid a shot into the left-side netting during the 73rd minute, and Grimsley finished a chance near the goal following a free kick in the 76th minute. Bishop, which got two saves from Emily Agejew in goal, finished with a 19-6 advantage in shots for the match.
“We worked through the middle a lot,” Pirkl said. “That was the key, to get the ball into the middle to get shots on goal. In the beginning, we weren’t working through the middle. And then in the end that’s how we succeeded.
“Once they scored that goal, it was like a reality check — that we need to get ourselves in the game and focus. We played this team last year (in the first round) and beat them 9-0. So, for them to be a good, competitive team, that really pushed us. I’m really proud of everyone.”
The Villains — looking for their first regional appearance since reaching the state final in 2015 — will host either third-seeded Christ the King or sixth-seeded Highlands in the fourth round scheduled for Thursday.
“You always feel good after a win,” Alley said. “Valvano says win and advance. So, that’s the deal.”
