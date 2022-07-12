TRIAD – Dawson McAlhany knew his role would be a different one. But he was eager to accept it.
McAlhany, a recent graduate from Bishop McGuinness, contributed in a number of different ways to help the West defeat the East 92-90 in the NCCA East-West All-Star boys basketball game Monday in the Greensboro Coliseum.
“There’s a bunch of shooters on our team, and I knew my role wouldn’t be as a scorer,” he said. “I knew I’d have to get the rebounds and do more of the dirty work, take charges. Just kind of help them out as much as I could.”
McAlhany chipped in four rebounds, an assist and a steal – plus drew three charges. He was also tasked at times with guarding the East’s Jaxon Ellingsworth (West Carteret), who had 29 points and 18 rebounds in earning the game’s MVP.
“It was fun,” he said. “Charges are my favorite by far. Better than a dunk. Coach (Josh) Thompson has always stressed that to me, that it lifts the crowd almost more than a dunk does. Taking a charge gives your whole team momentum going down the court.”
The game was one last opportunity for McAlhany, who was a member of the Villains team that won the 2019 NCHSAA 1A state championship, to represent Bishop before moving on to play collegiately at Hampden-Sydney.
He finished his career with 1,000 points, 600 rebounds and 100 3-pointers.
“It was great,” said McAlhany, who noted playing on the same court as the ACC Tournament was one of the highlights. “I haven’t really been able to get into the gym all summer. I’ve been shooting by myself or with one of my friends. So to play with guys who are going Division I or Division II, it’s going to help a lot.”
He was only the sixth Villains athlete to participate in the event and the second boys basketball player – following Aaron Toomey in 2010.
“It’s awesome – I love that,” McAlhany said. “To follow in his footsteps, it’s crazy. I love being the second, and I hope guys like John Campbell, more guys from Bishop can see that and that’s their goal after they graduate.”
GIRLS GAME
In the girls game, the West pulled away in the fourth to beat the East 62-55. North Davidson’s Emily Hege, who was slowed by an early ankle injury, had two points, two rebounds and two assists in a gritty effort, playing 19 minutes.
“Overall, it was great,” she said. “I made a lot of new friends and we all got along really well. We practiced hard for three days and really got to know each other as a team. And I think it showed tonight in the way we played and got a win. We worked really hard.”
The West’s Kate Hollifield (Shelby) was the game’s MVP with 18 points, five rebounds and three steals.
Hege, who helped lead the Black Knights to the regional final this season, finished her career as one of the most prolific scorers in Davidson County history – totaling more than 2,000 points and setting the career record at North.
Her selection to the East-West game – the first for a Black Knights girls basketball player since Deborah Swicegood in 1985 – added to an already impressive resume as she heads to Wingate to play collegiately.
“This was a great experience,” Hege said. “The whole weekend with my teammates, it was really fun. And getting to play against some good, high-level competition is really important to me.”
