HPTSPTS-12-23-22 HAECO.jpg

Bishop McGuinness’ Charley Chappell (3) scores a layup during a pivotal late run in Thursday’s game against Smith in the HAECO Invitational girls championship at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

GREENSBORO — Bishop McGuinness faced a difficult challenge and fought through to win a tournament title.

The top-seeded Villains, hampered by foul trouble and stretches of cold shooting, made pivotal plays late to tip the balance and beat second-seeded Smith 45-39 in the girls championship of the HAECO Invitational basketball tournament Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

