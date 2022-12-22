GREENSBORO — Bishop McGuinness faced a difficult challenge and fought through to win a tournament title.
The top-seeded Villains, hampered by foul trouble and stretches of cold shooting, made pivotal plays late to tip the balance and beat second-seeded Smith 45-39 in the girls championship of the HAECO Invitational basketball tournament Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.
“Winning the tournament is pretty special,” said Bishop coach Brian Robinson, his team making its first tournament appearance. “The history behind this tournament is pretty special. Winning the game, it can only bode well for us in the future.
“To go through the adversity we went through — the foul trouble, which we hadn’t really experienced the last two years. Players stepped up and made timely plays. Just doing all the little things we needed to do to finish off that game against a team I think can win a state championship is pretty cool.”
Adelaide Jernigan had 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Villains (8-0), who trailed by a point heading to the fourth. Charley Chappell added 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals, while Tate Chappell had 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.
“It was a great feeling — a great feeling for us all,” said Jernigan, a sophomore guard who was named tournament MVP. “We’ve worked hard for this. And not just the first eight games, but in the summer and in preseason workouts and working on big-game situations. It was a little rocky but we played well.”
The Golden Eagles (7-2), who were led by Zoe Davis with 15 points and 13 rebounds, led 37-36 with 4:19 left in the game. But Bishop, which led by seven midway through the second but settled back into a back-and-forth game, answered with seven straight points to lead 43-37 with 2:25 left in the game.
Jernigan, taking an over-the-top entry pass and quickly shooting over a couple defenders, scored on a tough layup, then Tate Chappell made a 3-pointer from the left corner, and Charley Chappell scored on a backdoor layup to give the Villains a six-point cushion.
Meanwhile, Smith, which eventually struggled with late foul trouble of their own, went scoreless from the field the final 4:19 and only hit two free throws inside the final 20 seconds. The Golden Eagles shot 26% in the game, hitting 1 of 11 in the fourth, while Bishop shot 36%, including 4 of 7 in the final quarter.
“It was really big for us,” said Jernigan, who was joined on the all-tournament team by Tate Chappell, “especially Charley’s rebound in the fourth. That really gave us some momentum. And then once we got some easy buckets at the rim, we knew we could pull out the win.”
Looking to build off the hard-fought win, the Villains — who had four players with at least two fouls at halftime and two post players with four fouls midway through the third — will next play in the She Got Game Invitational, starting with Chaminade-Madonna on Tuesday, in Tampa, Florida.
“It just helps us because we can play different styles,” Robinson said. “Tonight was like running through the mud, and it was hard but we got through it. The other games we sometimes just skated through.
“So, we have a lot of different ways I think we can win. That we have a game that’s choppy all the way through and very physical — yeah, we have things we can correct, but that we came out with a win shows a lot about these girls.”
