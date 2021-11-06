KERNERSVILLE — After finishing in the top five last season, Bishop McGuinness set its sights on winning a state championship. And it reached that goal.
The Villains placed all seven runners inside the top 30 — including five inside the top 25 — and easily captured the 1A boys title during Saturday’s NCHSAA state championships at the Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex.
“This started two years ago with COVID and changes,” Bishop coach Chris Scola said. “You don’t want to keep bringing COVID back into the picture, but in January they finished fourth. And starting as soon as that race finished, all these guys who were on the team said, ‘We want to come back and do it again.’
“We had a couple of kids who were on the fence and they all came back. They make it easy. Because myself and Coach B. (Bianca Briones), we come up with ideas to try to make it light and fun and try to help them improve. And they did it — they really did it.”
CJ Pacholke ran the 5K course in 16:52.89, taking third place. Behind him was Evan Sturgill in 12th place in 17:42.23, and then a slew of Villains — Arrington Culbertson (21st, 18:09.11), Matthew Agarwala (23rd, 18:12.82) and Noah Goodman (25th, 18:14.57) — finished strong to help in the team standings.
Alessandro Lopez-Morales (29th, 18:19.83) and Scott Craven (30th, 18:20.83) also ran well as Bishop totaled 65 points, which was well ahead of second-place South Stanly with 183 and Christ the King with 151 in the 16-team field. It was the Villains’ fifth state championship and first since 2017.
“It feels great,” Pacholke said. “I’m just happy that we, as a team, were able to come out and compete. We were ranked No. 1 for most of the year, and then we saw that Cherokee came in No. 1 and took it from us. And we were like, ‘It’s our time to shine. We can’t let Cherokee take it away from us.’
“Our team motto is: Run as one. We wanted to run as one — and we did. It’s amazing.”
Pacholke, a senior, posted his best finish in the state meet. Jacob Fiorillo of Corvian Community won the race in 16:34.24, followed by Carson Gilliam of Thomas Jefferson Classical in 16:52.89.
“I ran my first mile and I was feeling great,” said Pacholke, who last season ran on a broken foot and finished in 43rd. “And I was like, ‘I might as well keep it up.’ Why would I slow down? So, I just kept it up.
“It’s amazing. It’s great. It’s a full high school career dream of mine.”
On the girls side, Bishop took 10th in the 15-team field, finishing with 237 points. Swain County, led by individual champion Arizona Blankenship (19:06.19), won with 89 points, topping Thomas Jefferson Classical with 101.
Sofia Wolff highlighted the Villains with a 20th-place finish in 21:51.24, followed by Julia Sullivan (49th, 23:16.19) and Monserat Garcia (53rd, 23:21.87).
In the other races, East Davidson finished 11th as a team in the 2A girls race. Gracie Prevette was 35th in 21:40.33 to key the Golden Eagles, trailed by Fatima Cepeda (54th, 22:43.59) and Avery Tysinger (77th, 23:26.70). Wheatmore’s Zach Hazelwood was 71st in 18:59.03 in the 2A boys race.
Ledford’s Isaac Reyna was 14th in 16:31.13 in the 3A boys race, followed by Southern Guilford’s Nicholas Epps in 20th in 16:45.49 and Oak Grove’s Cooper Long in 70th in 17:56.93. In the girls race, Oak Grove’s Chloe Koper was 41st in 21:02.16, while teammate Natalia Everhart was 85th in 22:31.68.
Winning team titles were: in the 2A, Brevard’s boys and N.C. School of Science & Math’s girls; in the 3A, North Lincoln’s boys and girls; and in the 4A, Mount Tabor’s boys and Cuthbertston’s girls.
Winning individual championships were: in the 2A, Brevard’s Knox Witherspoon (16:17.70) in the boys race and Brevard’s Lucy Murray (19:26.50) in the girls race; in the 3A, Stuart W. Cramer’s Zachary Willer (15:42.61) in the boys race and Croatan’s Navaya Zales (18:12.97) in the girls race; and in the 4A, Mount Tabor’s Will Soule (15:31.62) in the boys race and Apex’s Sarah Mitchell (17:26.96).
@HPEmichael
