KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness kept rolling, even without a few of its players.
The Villains, after building a lead early, scored 16 goals in a row to take complete control of the match and raced past West Stokes 20-2 in Mid-State/Mid-Piedmont/Northwest Piedmont boys lacrosse Wednesday at Bishop’s Repass Memorial Field.
In the girls match, Bishop scored nine of 11 goals late in the match to pull away and win 14-5.
“We played well,” Villains boys coach Shannon Robinson said. “We have a lot of guys out right now. So, a lot of younger guys, guys who haven’t gotten a lot of playing time, they did a good job of taking advantage of that playing time. That’s what we’ve been hoping for and pushing them to develop.”
Frankie Cetrone had four goals and three assists while Matthew Cetrone had two goals and four assists to lead the Villains (11-3 overall, 4-0 conference), who are ranked No. 24 in the state overall by MaxPreps and No. 3 among 1A/2A/3A East teams. Ward Bennett added two goals and one assist.
Nick Seidle, Dom Porreca and Reece Workman each had two goals. Miles Fuehler had one goal and one assist, and Noah Nagle, Matthew Agarwala, Andrew Gaylord, Sven Bornemann and Tanner Cave each had one goal. Rhett Hartley had an assist.
“I thought we played well — it was a good team effort,” said Frankie Cetrone, a captain and a Catawba recruit. “We spread the ball around and had a lot of guys score.”
“A lot of guys stepped up tonight,” said Xan Varner, a captain and a Catawba recruit as well. “We had a couple people out, and they showed what they can do.”
Bishop scored four goals to quickly lead 4-0 within the first four minutes of the match. The Wildcats (2-7, 0-5) netted one midway through the first quarter. But the Villains answered with a flurry of scores.
Bishop, controlling possession and working their offense for prime shots, led 15-1 into halftime and extended its advantage to 20-1 with 3:45 left in the match. West Stokes tacked on one final score inside the final two minutes.
“That’s what makes it so much better,” Robinson said. “It was guys who haven’t been in that position to make that run and to handle it, even though they probably didn’t know what was going on. But that’s kind of the beauty of it — that they didn’t know, so they just kept going and kept playing.”
Michael D’Ambrosio and Connor Argenta, playing a half apiece, each made a save in goal for the Villains. Bishop next plays tonight at North Davidson as it nears spring break in a couple and wraps up the regular season soon after.
“I think we’re on a steady track right now,” Frankie Cetrone said. “Early in the year, we were still trying to figure out who we are. We’ve gotten a little unlucky with a couple guys going down, but we’ve had guys step up and we’ve found a groove these last couple games.”
“We’ve got to grow as a team,” Varner added. “It’s all about bonding. If you want to go somewhere, you’ve got to have chemistry.”
GIRLS MATCH
Kate Dennen had five goals and four assists while Addison Vitola had five goals to lead Bishop (9-4, 6-0), ranked No. 51 in the state overall. Kiersten Varner added two goals and an assist while Ella Suire had two goals.
“I thought we played excellent,” Villains coach Christina Aho said. “We really kept our composure. The girls have really come together, which has been really nice.”
Danielle Buccini, Grace Payne, Sarah Pulliam and Brantley Stewart each had an assist as the Villains scored three goals to lead 3-0 just over five minutes in. The teams traded goals, settling at 4-2 with 12:44 left in the opening half.
But Bishop pulled away to lead 6-2 into halftime and stretched its cushion to 10-2 with 16:31 left in the game. The Wildcats (3-6, 2-3) got as close as 10-4 midway through the second half before the Villains closed out strong.
Grace Kohl made five saves in goal for Bishop, which also plays tonight at North Davidson before making its stretch run into the state playoffs.
“We have kids at all different levels,” Aho said. “Some who are just learning the game and some who are very experienced. So, I think the more-experienced players are really starting to bring the less-experienced players into the game.
“They are really communicating on the field and it’s showing. Our last game we had 12 players score. And that’s really important — we really try to emphasize teamwork with this team. … It’s nice to now see the things we’ve worked on.”
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-88-3526 | @HPEmichael
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.