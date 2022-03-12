RALEIGH — It was just like old times for Bishop McGuinness.
The Villains, forcing turnovers in droves with their defense, led by double digits in the first quarter and raced past Bertie 70-42 in the NCHSAA 1A girls basketball state championship Saturday in Reynolds Coliseum.
It was Bishop’s 10th NCHSAA title in 10 finals appearances and first since its record of nine championships in a row from 2006 to 2014.
“The first thing I told them today,” Villains coach Brian Robinson said, “was that in order to be sitting here with a state championship under their belts, they had to be a selfless team. Selfless teams get to this point.
“As much as they want to be all-conference, all-tournament and all-everything else, we don’t put those on the walls of our gym. We put state championships on our walls. Those are legendary and last forever. They’re part of that now.”
Adelaide Jernigan had 16 points and seven steals to lead Bishop (26-6), which forced 38 turnovers — including 29 in the first half. Charley Chappell had 15 points and seven assists, while Tate Chappell had 15 points and five rebounds.
Charley Chappell, a junior guard, was selected the game’s MVP while Jernigan, a freshman guard, was named the West’s Most Outstanding Player. Kiersten Varner chipped in nine points, while Izzy Ross added eight points.
“We worked so hard this whole season,” Jernigan said. “Every playoff game was a battle for us. And just to see all of our hard work pay off. Especially when we started in June and our summer workouts and it all led to this moment.”
The Villains, forcing seven straight turnovers, went on a 13-0 run in the first quarter to lead 19-6 with 1:36 left in the quarter. They added a 9-0 run in the second to lead by 18 with 3:18 left and took a 39-23 advantage into halftime.
Bishop, which maintained a double-digit cushion the rest of the way, pushed its lead to 22 in the third. With a number of reserves in for the final minutes, the Villains scored the final seven points of the game for the final margin.
“Coach told me that we were going to win by defense,” Jernigan said. “So we started attacking on our presses and started making them have harder passes. I knew we could tip them or we’re athletic enough to get the ball. That’s really how we started the game off so strong with our turnovers.”
Bishop, the No. 5 seed from the West, shot 41% from the field — making nine 3-pointers. Totaling 23 steals as a team, it finished with a 44-7 advantage in points off turnovers.
Rakiyah Peele had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Falcons (23-5), who shot 46% from the field — including 67% in the first half — but struggled against the Villains’ trapping defense that forced high, arcing turnovers.
Jessica Stokes added 10 points and 12 rebounds as Bertie, the East’s top seed, reached the finals for the first time. Peele was named the East’s Most Outstanding Player.
“It’s really neat for me,” Robinson said. “Even though we won a lot, we hadn’t been back. And I think the mark of championship programs is you have to win, you have to fall off and you have to get back again. Whatever level it is, when you see that happen, then you can call yourself a championship program.”
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael
