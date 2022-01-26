WINSTON-SALEM — Bishop McGuinness has the potential to win big games later in the season. At the moment, it’s learning exactly how to do that.
The Villains erased a 10-point deficit and very nearly pulled from another sizable hole but came up just short in falling 50-48 against Winston-Salem Christian’s regional team in nonconference girls basketball Wednesday in Winston.
“To get the lead and have a chance to win is great,” Bishop coach Brian Robinson said. “But if you want to be a championship team, you’ve got to minimize the mistakes — the little things.
“Championship teams take care of the details. And we’re still in the process of making sure we pay attention to details. We do it in practice but we also do it by playing teams like this.”
Adelaide Jernigan had a strong performance, scoring 24 points, to lead the Villains (14-4), who had won eight straight — including six conference games by more than 50 points.
Charley Chappell added 10 points while Tate Chappell chipped in seven points — including a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the first half — as Bishop sought a challenge with the regular season coming to a close in two weeks.
The Villains also tacked on to their schedule late-season additions Myers Park, the largest school in the state, on Feb. 5 and Winston-Salem Christian’s national team, which is ranked No. 1 overall in the state, on Feb. 7.
“Those games will hopefully expose what needs to be corrected before the playoffs, because playoffs are coming up really quick,” Robinson said. “We need to see what needs to be fixed before we get there.
“I do think this team is championship quality — and I’ve told them several times that I think they’re championship quality. But until we get things fixed we’re not going to reach where we want to reach.
“The good thing is that it’s there and the things we need to fix can be fixed.”
Bishop fell behind 10 at 22-12 with 4:30 left in the second quarter. But it closed the half on a 14-5 run to pull within 27-26 at halftime. It inched ahead three with two minutes left in the third but trailed by three heading to the fourth.
The Lions (16-6), ranked No. 8 in the state overall and led by Kristynn Knight with 17 points, scored the first six points of the fourth to lead by nine. But, again, the Villains rallied with a 10-2 run to pull within one with 4:13 left.
Winston-Salem Christian made a driving layup to lead by three with 3:11, Jernigan answered with a pull-up jumper with 2:47, and the Lions made one free throw with 2:28 left in the game and held a two-point lead.
Bishop had a trio of chances to tie or take the lead. But a 3-pointer missed with a minute left. Then, after getting a steal with 35 seconds left, the Villains barely missed a layup but kept possession on a jump ball with 14.6 seconds left.
Facing tough defensive pressure, Bishop — which has only played three games inside five points all season — worked the ball along the outside and shot a bit of a hurried 3-pointer just before the buzzer. But it was off the mark.
The Villains will next play Monday at home against Winston-Salem Prep.
“I think the girls understand that we are a good team — that we can play with pretty much anybody in the state,” Robinson said. “But in order to win championships — which we’ve been fortunate to do in the past — you have to take care of the small things.
“I think they realized tonight all the small things we messed up on. A loose ball here, a rebound there, a free throw here — whatever. It’s something we can fix, and I think they’re trying to do that.”
WINSTON-SALEM CHRISTIAN 50, BISHOP McGUINNESS GIRLS 48
BMHS 8 18 10 12 - 48
WSC 15 12 12 11 - 50
BISHOP McGUINNESS
Adelaide Jernigan 24, Charley Chappell 10, T. Chappell 7, Harriman 4, Varner 3
WINSTON-SALEM CHRISTIAN
Kristynn Knight 17, Andjela Marojevic 14, Young 9, Barnes 6, Datilus 2, Lewis 2
