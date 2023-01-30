Bishop girls fall at Winston-Salem Christian
BY MICHAEL LINDSAY
ENTERPRISE SPORTS WRITER
WINSTON-SALEM – Bishop McGuinness lost a hard-fought game against a very good team. But it hopes it’ll pay dividends down the road.
The Villains struggled in a couple key areas in the second half, fell off the pace just enough and lost 49-38 against Winston-Salem Christian’s regional team in a meeting of girls basketball powers Monday at Winston-Salem Christian.
“I thought we played very well in the first half,” Bishop girls coach Brian Robinson said. “What concerned us coming in was rebounding, and in the third quarter it really got the best of us. We gave up way too many offensive rebounds.
“Against a team like this, it’s going to hurt you because you give them second, third and fourth shots. And when we give up offensive rebounds, we cannot get into our break, into our offense quick enough.
“But we need to play these games because we have to get better.”
Adelaide Jernigan scored 16 points – including 12 from 3-point range – to lead the Villains (17-3), ranked No. 34 in the state overall and No. 2 among NCHSAA 1A West teams. Tate Chappell added 12 points while Charley Chappell followed with four points.
Both teams shot under 40% – Bishop at 37% and the Lions at 39%. But the Villains finished with more turnovers, 13-6, and had fewer offensive rebounds, 8-4, as Winston-Salem Christian, No. 3 overall in the state and No. 1 in the Carolina Athletic Association for Schools of Choice, pulled ahead late.
The Lions (27-5), after trailing 27-26 at halftime following a stepback 3 by Jernigan to end the second quarter, scored nine of the final 10 points of the third to take a seven-point advantage to the fourth. They extended it to eight with 5:22 left in the game and hit five of six free throws in the final minute to seal it.
“A couple plays offensively we didn’t execute fast enough,” Robinson said. “We were too slow on some cuts, but we can fix that. The rebounding is more of an effort, more of a want-to thing. I think the want-to is there, but we just have to go get it. But those are things that hopefully we can get corrected.”
Zoe Bayer scored 13 points to lead Winston-Salem Christian, which beat the Villains by two points last year before Bishop’s run to the NCHSAA 1A title.
With four regular-season games remaining, Bishop, which will face Winston-Salem Christian’s top-ranked national team on Friday, Feb. 10, returns to Northwest Piedmont 1A play tonight at home against NC Leadership Academy.
“My philosophy is: We always want to have things fixed before the playoffs,” Robinson said. “If we don’t figure out what’s going on, what’s wrong and what needs to be fixed, we’re going to be a second- or third-round team at best.
“Sure, it might’ve been a loss tonight, but it may give us some wins in the playoffs. And it may take us the whole way – you never know. But we’ve got to get some answers now before it gets too late.”
