Bishop McGuinness’ Kiersten Varner celebrates as she comes off the court during the final moments of Tuesday’s regional semifinal against Cherokee at Southwest Guilford.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — Bishop McGuinness kept rolling into the regional championship.

The second-seeded Villains built an early lead, fended off third-seeded Cherokee at key moments and won 56-42 on Tuesday at Southwest Guilford in the NCHSAA 1A West girls basketball regional semifinals.

