HIGH POINT — Bishop McGuinness kept rolling into the regional championship.
The second-seeded Villains built an early lead, fended off third-seeded Cherokee at key moments and won 56-42 on Tuesday at Southwest Guilford in the NCHSAA 1A West girls basketball regional semifinals.
“We’re obviously very excited about it,” Bishop coach Brian Robinson said. “I thought we played well in the first half. But we just made a couple mistakes where we had maybe a six-, eight-point lead and we turned the ball over — just unforced errors.
“I told them at halftime, ‘You’re playing well — you just have to control your emotions a little better.’ And once they controlled their emotions, they came out in the second half and played much better on defense, hit a couple shots and loosened up.”
Adelaide Jernigan scored 22 points to lead the Villains (26-4), the defending state champions who reached the regional championship for the third time in four years. Tate Chappell and Kiersten Varner each followed with 10 points.
“We were disappointed not to have a home game, but we knew we’d play wherever against whomever,” senior guard Charley Chappell said. “I thought we did that tonight. We came out, we were physical, we didn’t play scared at all and we made the plays we needed to make.”
The game, which was supposed to be a home game for Bishop, was moved to Southwest because of Cherokee’s large crowd — which packed its side of the gym.
It became a sort of homecoming for Grace Harriman, who began her career at Southwest. She added seven points — including a couple key baskets in the second half as the Braves fought to stay within reach.
“It’s nice — I played my first home game here and my last home game here,” said Harriman, a senior forward. “So, I got to have all my friends and family support me. It’s really nice because this is where my mom saw me play.”
Neither team was lights-out shooting — the Villains shot 42% from the field for the game while Cherokee shot 30%. But Bishop made shots in pivotal stretches, hitting its first three shots to quickly lead 7-0 and never trailed the rest of the game.
The Villains led by 11 in the first half before taking a 24-20 advantage into halftime. But, following an extended halftime after the scoreboard turned off, they scored the first seven points of the second half to lead by 11 three minutes into the third.
Bishop stretched its lead to 16 with three minutes left in the quarter and took a 12-point lead to the fourth.
“That little spurt we made in the third quarter, I think, was the difference in the ballgame,” Robinson said.
“It gave us enough cushion. Because they came right back but we had enough of a lead to hold them off.
“Once we hit that 10-point mark, I felt pretty good about ourselves. But we know No. 32 (Whitney Rogers) is a dynamite player and unfortunately for them No. 12 (Ioshi Ward) got in foul trouble. But, to our girls’ credit, they made enough plays — which they have to at this point in the season — and we’re happy about moving on.”
The Braves (26-4), who were led by Rogers with 21 points, pulled within seven in the fourth — with 5:25 left and again with 4:57 left. But Harriman answered with a jumper and Tate Chappell hit a 3-pointer from the wing to rebuild the double-digit lead.
The Villains, working the clock and hitting 7 of 12 free throws in the quarter, maintained control the rest of the way. They forced 23 turnovers on defense while committing 20 of their own — but made key plays when they had to.
“I think that’s the mark of a good team — you’re not playing great, but you’re playing good enough to win,” Robinson said. “Hopefully we can put it all together Saturday and move on to the next game after that. We know it’ll be a tough game regardless, but I think the girls will be prepared.”
Bishop, ranked No. 44 in the state overall, will face 13th-seeded Robbinsville (20-8), ranked No. 116, in the regional championship Saturday — the details of which are supposed to be announced by the NCHSAA today.
“I’m so excited,” Jernigan said. “We’re ready for sure,” Charley Chappell added.
mlindsay@hpenews.com | @HPEmichael
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.