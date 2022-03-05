ASHEVILLE — Bishop McGuinness was within sight of reaching the state final the last two years and fell just short.
This time it broke through.
The fifth-seeded Villains — keyed by stifling defense and timely scores — raced past second-seeded Mountain Heritage in the fourth quarter to win 48-37 on Saturday at AC Reynolds in the 1A West girls basketball regional championship.
“I think, especially for Tate and Charley, the heartbreak we’ve had the last two years in the regionals and losing at the buzzer both years,” Bishop coach Brian Robinson said. “We talked about that extensively and how we didn’t want that to happen again.
“All of the third quarter we were in that position again. Because we weren’t playing our best and we were actually beating ourselves, we felt like. To the girls’ credit, they reached inside themselves and had a great fourth quarter. I guess better late than never, right?” he said with a smile.
“We’re excited to be going back to the state championship.”
Adelaide Jernigan scored 16 points — including 12 in the second half — to lead the Villains (25-6), who will play in their 10th state championship game but their first since their record run of nine straight titles ended in 2014.
Charley Chappell added nine points followed by Tate Chappell with six as Bishop — which reached the East final in 2020 and the West semifinal in 2021 — outscored Mountain Heritage 21-6 in the fourth to take control.
“Oh my gosh,” Charley Chappell said. “Tate and I have been on the other end twice. Freshman year as soon as we lined up shaking hands, Tate turned and looked at me and said, ‘This isn’t happening again.’ And I was like, ‘No, it’s not.’ So, here we are.”
The Villains trailed almost all of the opening three quarters as the Cougars (23-4), who won the 2019 2A championship, led by seven in the second and again in the third. Bishop trailed by six with 7:38 left in the game.
An eight-point run capped by a 3-pointer by Jernigan gave the Villains a two-point lead with 4:52 left. Then, with Bishop leading by two, Charley Chappell made a 3-pointer with 3:03 left to spark a nine-point run to end the game.
The Villains made 8 of 11 free throws in the final quarter — including two each by Kiersten Varner and Grace Harriman inside the last four minutes.
“As soon as (Robinson) told us we’d make it, then they started falling,” Tate Chappell said.
“We had confidence,” Jernigan said.
“Something just clicked and all of a sudden I looked up and we were up by 10,” Charley Chappell said. “I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’ And we had a bunch of key free throws.”
Kennedy Wilson scored nine points for the Cougars, who led 20-19 at halftime.
Bishop will face Bertie (23-4), the top seed from the East, in the state championship Saturday. The NCHSAA will set the site and time in the coming days.
“It’s great,” Robinson said. “You don’t realize how hard it is to get back until you don’t get back. It’s been eight years trying to get back to this. I thought when this crew was put together in November that they had the makings of it.
“We were just wondering, with no seniors, if they could grow up real quick. They’ve definitely grown up, and they have one more to go now. Hopefully they can finish the deal next Saturday.”
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael
BISHOP McGUINNESS 48, MOUNTAIN HERITAGE 37
BMHS 6 13 8 21 – 48
MHHS 7 13 11 6 – 37
BISHOP McGUINNESS
Adelaide Jernigan 16, C. Chappell 9, Tate Chappell 6, Ross 5, Varner 4, Deal 4, Harriman 4
MOUNTAIN HERITAGE
Wilson 9, Koole 7, Neill 7, Dayton 6, McGee 5, Webb 2, Morrow 1
