KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness put itself in position to win in the final minutes. While it didn’t work out this time, it looks to grow from the experience.
The Villains turned a double-digit deficit in the first half into a lead late in the game but struggled down the stretch in falling 54-49 against crosstown rival East Forsyth in nonconference girls basketball Tuesday at East.
In the boys game, Bishop fell behind double digits in the first quarter, got as close as four in the final minute but lost 53-46.
“It’s something where we’ve been the last two years in the playoffs, in that fourth or fifth round,” Villains girls coach Brian Robinson said. “And instead of capturing the moment, we kind of stepped away from it. I thought tonight we had an opportunity to capture the moment.
“I still believe in this team and I still believe they’ll have opportunities to do that kind of stuff. And I think it takes these experiences. Unfortunately, it might take getting your heart broken to learn how to execute those things down the road. I know they’re hurting now, but we’d rather it be now than February or March.”
Charley Chappell scored 20 points to lead Bishop (4-2), which was without freshman standout Adelaide Jernigan after she suffered what appeared to be a knee injury early in the second quarter.
Tate Chappell and Kiersten Varner each added nine points while Grace Harriman had six as the Villains rallied from a 27-20 halftime hole to lead by one heading to the fourth. They led by seven 2 1/2 minutes into the final quarter.
The teams were back and forth into the final minutes. But the Eagles (6-0), who were led by La’Niya Simes with 24 points, edged ahead one with 2:34 left and added four free throws over the final minute.
Bishop was scoreless for the final three minutes.
BOYS GAME
Dawson McAlhany scored 21 points to lead Bishop (2-4), which fell behind 14-3 five minutes into the game. Riggs Handy added 12 points, followed by John Campbell with six points.
“First four or five minutes of the game, I thought we played really poorly,” Bishop coach Josh Thompson said. “The last 28 or 29 minutes, I thought we fought really hard, played tough — which is how you have to play to beat a team of East Forsyth’s caliber. Unfortunately, when we got it close, we just couldn’t hit the shots to get us over the hump.”
The Villains, after trailing 27-16 at halftime, got within six three minutes into the third but fell behind 15 with 2 1/2 minutes left in the quarter and trailed by 19 with 5:06 left in the game.
But Bishop, forcing turnovers and finally hitting shots, went on a 17-2 run to pull within 49-45 on a 3-pointer by Handy with 59 seconds left in the game. But East (3-1), which was led by Will Grey with 18 points, made two free throws and a dunk to seal the outcome.
The Villains next play Friday at home against Oak Grove.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.