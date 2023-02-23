KERNERSVILLE – A pair of fast starts helped propel Bishop McGuinness into the third round.
The fourth-seeded Villains used a 14-point run in the first quarter to gain the lead, pushed their advantage to 20 at halftime and defeated 13th-seeded Murphy 80-49 on Thursday at Bishop in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A West boys basketball playoffs.
In the girls game, which was the later game because of Murphy’s travel distance, second-seeded Bishop – thanks in large part to a strong defensive effort – scored the first 17 points of the game, led big most of the game and cruised past 18th-seeded North Stokes 54-14.
“We played well in stretches and tentative in stretches,” Villains boys coach Josh Thompson said. “It got us a big lead, but then we got a little tentative. They started making some of the hustle plays that we made to get the big lead. But overall it was a good game against a good team – I thought we played well.”
Jamison Graves scored 22 points to lead Bishop (23-5), which shot 62% from the field for the game while holding the Bulldogs to 34%. John Campbell added 18 points – including a big dunk and a foul in the second quarter – while Cal Barrett, who also had a big first-half dunk, followed with 13 points.
“The first couple minutes it was a slow start,” said Graves, a senior guard. “But I had to lead and I had to wake my guys up. The (three-point play) really woke them up. So, I had to keep pushing first quarter into the second quarter, building that momentum and everyone started coming together as a team.”
Murphy (13-7), which was led by Zach Skogen with 13 points, started hot with back-to-back 3-pointers to quickly lead 6-0 in the first minute. But the Villains answered with the next 14 straight points, scoring on five straight possessions, to lead by eight midway through the quarter.
A 14-2 run in the second pushed Bishop’s lead to 23 late in the quarter before it took a 45-25 advantage into halftime. The Villains, who forced 15 turnovers while committing 11 of their own, maintained a comfortable lead throughout the second half, with Murphy pulling as close as 17 in the third.
“Energy, positive vibes,” Graves said. “Other teammates kept uplifting the guys to keep pushing.”
Bishop will host fifth-seeded Thomasville on Saturday.
“Any win in the playoffs is a good win,” Thompson said. “And if you’re in the third round you’re playing pretty well. So, we’re excited to be here, and hopefully we can keep shooting it well and keep playing well.”
GIRLS GAME
Tate Chappell scored 21 points – hitting five 3-pointers – to key Bishop (24-4), last year’s state champion. Adelaide Jernigan had 13 points, including 12 in the first quarter, while Isabella Ross followed with five points.
“I thought, especially in the first quarter, the focus we had was similar to the focus we had Tuesday night,” Villains coach Brian Robinson said. “We played defense, we rebounded the basketball and that pretty much generates our offense. That’s what we did tonight and we did it well.”
Bishop came roaring out of the gate – scoring on seven of its first nine possessions to lead 17-0 with 4:26 left in the first. Meanwhile, it forced six turnovers and three misses on defense in that same span.
“I think we played really good,” Chappell said. “We’re really trying to focus on really coming out at the start and kind of shutting it off early. We did a really good job with that.”
The Villains, who forced 22 turnovers while committing 12, shot 51% from the field for the game – including 60% in the first half. The Vikings (17-11), led by Gabbi Greer with seven points, shot 12% as Bishop limited them to just three baskets from the field.
“We’ve really been working on our help defense,” Chappell said. “Really picking up someone who’s gone to help someone else – helping the helper. We’ve really worked on that in practice, and I think we did a really good job with that today.”
The Villains quickly raced ahead 35-8 at halftime, pushed their lead past 40 late in the third and – rotating in their reserves for more experience while resting their starters – cruised into the third round Saturday at home against seventh-seeded Bessemer City.
“I think we’re rounding into form,” Robinson said. “We have that look about us that, if we go out and do our job, chances are that we’ll play well. And if we play well, then we’ll see. I know I’ve said it – but I just hope we keep our focus, because that’s the biggest thing for us right now.”
BISHOP McGUINNESS BOYS 80, MURPHY 49
Bishop 21 24 18 17 – 80
Murphy 12 13 13 11 – 49
MURPHY
Zach Skogen 13, Dillian Brown 12, Rummler 7, Laney 6, Mashburn 6, Laney 3, Simms 2
BISHOP McGUINNESS
Jamison Graves 22, John Campbell 18, Cal Barrett 13, Schrage 7, Aho 6, N. Graves 5, Long 4, Graves 3, O’Hale 2
BISHOP McGUINNESS GIRLS 54, NORTH STOKES 14
N. Stokes 2 6 3 3 – 14
Bishop 29 6 15 4 – 54
NORTH STOKES
Gabbi Greer 7, K. Mabe 4, Knight 1, C. Mabe 1, Wright 1
BISHOP McGUINNESS
Tate Chappell 21, Adelaide Jernigan 13, Ross 5, Deal 4, Harriman 4, Moore 2, C. Chappell 2, Stone 2, Aho 1
